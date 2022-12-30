‘Life Beyond Complications’: A Biography of Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Has Been Launched By Vaidehi Taman

New Delhi (India), December 30: Author Vaidehi Taman, who is renowned for her bestselling debut book, “Sikhism vs Sickism – Battles & Betrayals”, is once again back with another irresistible read, “Life Beyond Complications – tête-à-tête with Sadguru Shri Riteshwar.” This delightfully fresh and original book aims to tremendously empower all sections of readers with the life journey, struggles, and essential life lessons of the extraordinary spiritual leader, Sadguru Shri Riteshwar, most insightfully.

The vastness of Vaidehi Taman’s writings can be seen in both of her literary works, “Sikhism vs Sickism – Battles & Betrayals”, and she recently launched title “Life Beyond Complications – tête-à-tête with Sadguru Shri Riteshwar.” While her first book, “ Sikhism vs Sickism – Battles & Betrayals”, focuses on the plight of the Sikh community during the pre-and post-independence period and highlights their bravery. Her second book is a completely new work, a total departure from her first book.

In the newly launched book, “Life Beyond Complications”, the author tells the story of an ordinary boy from Jharkhand who becomes a remarkable spiritual leader. At just the age of 20, he served as a student leader during undivided Bihar’s days. In addition to his ABVP Karyakarta credentials, he was also a staunch supporter of Hindutva. After hearing Bala Saheb Thackeray Ji’s speech in 1993, he began holding public prayers and Maha Aartis across the city. As a result, he was arrested in a fake murder case by the then government. His life took a surprising turn after his mother died of shock shortly after the arrest.

Furthermore, the author describes how he fought for prisoners’ rights even in jail, brought many reforms, and conducted prayer meetings and Satsangs in the newly launched book. How he spent the four years in jail, how he got closer to God, and how he never returned to normal life and eventually outgrew from being his mother’s “Babu” to “Sadguru Shri Riteshwar”, has been intricately explained in the book.

“Sadguru Shri Riteshwar” believes a person’s happiness and sorrow are temporary; they exist to change the individual’s life. As we strive for everlasting happiness, we should focus on Lord Shri Radhakrishna and his words of wisdom, Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran.

“Life Beyond Complications – tête-à-tête with Sadguru Shri Riteshwar” is one thoroughly readable “Motivational Self-Help” book. Through this book, the author, Vaidehi Taman, aims to leave a sensational impact on its readers. As it has proved to be enlightening to the readers, her second book, “Life Beyond Complications”, is a ‘Life Changer’! The rapid transition from a genre of ‘Political Ideology’ to one that focuses on ‘Spirituality’ only demonstrates her versatility and competence.

The community of readers seems to have embraced even this newly launched title from Author Vaidehi. Moreover, the launch of this book also took place with a grand event, and it has received very exemplary reviews.

The author of the book, Vaidehi Taman, has been a successful journalist and a well-known name in media & mass communication for over 20 years. She is the Founder Editor of ‘The Democracy’ and ‘Afternoon Voice’. The Mumbai-based investigative journalist has also been honoured with three Honorary Doctorate in Journalism for her commitment to fairness in the fourth estate.

