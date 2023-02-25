LG brings forth assured benefits on the purchase of LG Side by Side Refrigerators

LG has come up with unique offers to complement their customers’ lifestyles

The grand offers commenced on 2nd February and will continue till 31st March 2023

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand,

introduced exciting offers for its customers on the purchase of side-by-side refrigerators from 2nd February 2023 till 31st March 2023.

To encourage consumers to upgrade to higher-capacity Refrigerators, LG Electronics is offering some very exciting offers. Customers will get a one-night couple stay at a 5-star property and Times Prime exclusive membership program with benefits up to INR 60,000/-. The Times Prime membership entails benefits of more than 60 brands. Customers can avail benefits of OTT subscriptions like Hotstar, Sony Liv, Gaana.com, Eros Now, etc., Shopping vouchers of Myntra, Lifestyle, lenskart etc., Food and Beverages vouchers of Starbucks, McDonald’s, Chaayos, Pizza

Hut etc., Dining vouchers of Punjab Grill, Dhaba 1986, Mamagoto etc., health & Fitness vouchers of Pharm easy, Healthily, Cure. Fit, etc., Travel and Hospitality vouchers of Yatra, Clear Trip, Rapido etc., Gifting and Grooming vouchers and a lot more

After purchasing the side-by-side refrigerators, the customers will get a welcome message from LG. On successful verification post installation, Customers receive their unique coupon codes for both offers to enjoy the benefits on their registered mobile number.

Commenting on the same, Deepak Bansal- VP-Home Appliances & Air Conditioners, said, “Post Covid-19, we are witnessing impressive growth in premium product categories as there is an increase in discretionary spend and consumers are looking to upgrade their Home Appliances Purchases; apart from offering best in class technology we also wanted to offer good prepositions to consumers. To further present our consumers with great offers, LG unveiled unique deals for people who wish to upgrade to high-capacity refrigerators. We believe that www.LG.com/in these offers will further enhance the user’s experience of our premium lineup of side-by-side refrigerators.”

LG has revolutionized the design of the 2023 range of LG Side-by-Side Refrigerators to elevate the user experience and add elegance to the kitchen. With a new flat design and loaded with metallic decorations, the refrigerators are minimal yet sophisticated.

The Side by Side Refrigerators is equipped with LG ThinQ technology, whereby users can control key features and access the appliance remotely from anywhere and users can conveniently control the temperature settings without opening the door, significantly reducing the cold air loss. The latest LG Refrigerators also come with Smart Learner powered by AI, which analyzes the usage pattern of the

refrigerator and optimizes cooling accordingly. With the help of various algorithms, the latest range of LG Refrigerators monitors the hourly, daily and weekly data to deliver higher energy efficiency and long-lasting freshness for fruits and vegetables.

The InstaView Side-By-Side Refrigerator now has a 23% Bigger InstaView Window for a wider view of what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass and it will illuminate the inside of the refrigerator –

letting the users quickly access your favourite foods & beverages. The New Dispenser with UVnanoTM keeps the nozzle of the dispenser clean regularly. It automatically reduces up to 99.99% of bacteria from

the water nozzle with UV Light so that users can get clean, fresh water every time

Currently, there are 15 SKUs of the Side by Side Refrigerator range.

Prices range from INR 120,699 to INR 227,099/-.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea, was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, and IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is an acknowledged trendsetter in the industry. LGEIL’s manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the world’s most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

