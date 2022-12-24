LG announces its New seasons’ celebrationwith attractive offerson purchase of various products

Branch Manager Mr. Anirudh Deshmukh Thane, Maharashtra

The Sale will offer huge discounts, low-cost EMIs and freebies on the purchase across home appliance and home entertainment category

The customers can avail the option of 0-down payment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: LG Electronics (LG), India’s leading consumer electronics brand, announced a “New seasons’ celebration” offering exclusive deals and assured gifts on the purchase of LG products across home appliance and home entertainment categories. Consumers can avail of this offer from 15th December 2022 to 31stJanuary’2023.

The New seasons celebration offer presents the consumer with impressive deals and cashback of up to 20%. The offer entails a fixed EMI from Rs. 999 onwards and a 0 down payment option for the purchase of home appliances and entertainment products. The customers shall also receive one free EMI.

Commenting on the same, Anirudh Deshmukh, Branch Manager – Thane, said, “We have witnessed an increase in consumer demand to upgrade and equip their homes with the latest technology. To address this demand, our latest offers will enable consumers to purchase their favourite LG product at never-before-seen discounts. We believe that the advantages of this deal will allow our consumers to experience our premium lineup of products across categories. We are optimistic that our customers will receive these special deals well.”

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL’s manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

