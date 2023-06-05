Lexicon MILE and the University of South Wales Launch Unique UK Global MBA Program with Exceptional ROI for Students

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: The Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership & Excellence (Lexicon MILE) and the University of South Wales (USW) have partnered to offer a UK Global MBA program that stands out with its unique ROI. Founded in 2009, Lexicon MILE is a premium management institute located in Pune, Maharashtra. The institute is a part of The Lexicon Group of Institutes, which was established in 2006.

The Lexicon MILE-USW Global MBA program has garnered attention from students worldwide as it focuses on providing quality education. The program is a collaboration between Lexicon MILE and the University of South Wales, offering a comprehensive curriculum. It consists of 180 credits, with 100 credits covered at USW, UK, and 80 credits covered at Lexicon MILE, Pune. The course content at Lexicon MILE encompasses 16 subjects across specializations such as Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, and Production and Operations. Additionally, students gain expertise through 10 distinct certifications in areas like NLP, Project Management, Entrepreneurship, and Digital marketing.

“The Lexicon MILE-USW Global MBA program places a high emphasis on equipping its students to compete in an evolving business environment from a global perspective. Through its industry-focused approach and internationally recognized educational programs, we aim to equip students with both academic knowledge and practical skills that are relevant and applicable to today’s global economy. With a belief in the importance of developing people skills, we provide resources that should be essential for success in any professional setting. Through its varied engaging workshops, programs, and initiatives, Lexicon MILE in academic partnership with the University of South Wales strives to instill the values of leadership, teamwork, communication, and adaptability in its students, which are all vital for navigating the complex and ever-changing global business landscape.” says, Nasir Shaikh, Group CEO of The Lexicon Group of Institutes, MultiFit, EduCrack and Easy Recruit +

The academic structure at USW comprises three generic subjects followed by a Capstone Project in the chosen specialization, providing a well-rounded educational experience. This ensures that students are prepared for real-world challenges which are essential for gaining hands-on expertise in their respective fields, setting them on a path towards better career prospects and a brighter future.

Investing in our world-class UK Global MBA Program offers students numerous benefits. One of the significant advantages is access to a global network of intellectuals, enabling connections with experts from diverse fields. This global exposure enhances the educational experience and broadens perspectives. Additionally, students engage with peers from different cultures, fostering a rich cultural exchange. These advantages collectively contribute to a transformative experience, shaping students into well-rounded global professionals.

The average international placements range between 30,000 to 40,000 GBP and Indian students opting for this program through Lexicon MILE enjoy a distinct fee advantage. Notable companies like Lloyds Bank, BNY Mellon, Housekeep Ltd., Aviva PLC, TIAA, and the Tata Group have offered placements to Global MBA graduates. In addition to its academic merits, the Lexicon MILE-USW Global MBA program stands out as a cost-effective choice for students compared to other postgraduate programs in the UK. Moreover, there is a possible tie-up with amber-student for student accommodation in the UK, ensuring a comfortable stay during their studies”, says Dr. Raju Varghese, Director of Global Programs & IQAC.

Global MBA students have had the privilege of engaging with esteemed figures such as Mr. Tony Blair, the former Prime Minister of Britain, Mr. Dame Meena Rawlings, the British Ambassador to France, and Lord Karan Bilimoria, the distinguished individual associated with the renowned Cobra brand. These interactions have proved to be invaluable, as these dignitaries have shared valuable insights and served as a source of inspiration throughout the students’ educational voyage.

“Through our partnership with Lexicon MILE, we offer a comprehensive Global MBA program that equips students with academic knowledge, practical skills, and global perspectives to thrive in the business landscape. Our industry-tailored capstone projects provide hands-on experience aligned with career aspirations, while the Global MBA extracurricular program allows students to engage with senior leaders from business and government. Emphasizing industry-focused approaches, we prepare students to tackle real-world challenges and achieve their goals. By connecting with experts and building a diverse network, our program offers personal and professional growth opportunities, shaping future leaders in the global business world”, says Andrew Thompson, Head of Global Business, University of South Wales.

The Lexicon MILE-USW Global MBA program is a unique academic collaboration between two reputed institutions that offer students a comprehensive and well-rounded educational experience. With its emphasis on quality education, hands-on expertise, and social responsibility, this program is a cost-effective choice for students seeking a global perspective and access to a diverse network of intellectuals. The program’s success is evident from the noteworthy placements offered to its students in reputed organizations, coupled with valuable global interactions and networking. Thus, investing in this program assures a bright and flourishing future.

