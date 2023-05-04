Leo Prabhu, The Founder Of Social Orange, Doubles The Organic Traffic For Logistics Companies In 90 Days With His Digital Marketing Agency

The founder of Social Orange dedicates his digital marketing services to helping logistics companies stay ahead of the competition and top Google searches

New Delhi (India), May 3: With the advent of the much-needed digital revolution in the country, India is witnessing a steady surge in the prominence of eCommerce ventures and online sellers. This has increased competition amongst the country’s logistics companies. Shouldering the responsibility of ensuring seamless order management and building a robust supply chain for their clients, logistics companies need to stand out from the clutter to create their niche in the market.

Helping such companies stand out from the clutter with bespoke digital marketing services, Leo Prabhu Manoharan doubles the organic traffic generated by Indian logistics ventures within a span of 90 days. He is the founder of Social Orange, a noted digital marketing company in Bangalore. Social Orange follows a personalized and ROI-focused approach while catering to its clients, with a special focus on the logistics industry.

Understanding the challenges faced by a logistics company, such as creating brand awareness, generating quality leads, building healthy client relations, and more, Leo has built a team of skilled, passionate, and dedicated digital marketing professionals. From social media marketing and search engine optimization to website design and paid lead generation, Social Orange creates targeted inbound marketing campaigns for its clients, giving them the desired traction. Moreover, Leo’s venture provides logistics companies and their marketing teams with worksheets and templates, which empowered a freight forwarding company based out of Mumbai to generate over 6,000 quality inbound leads in six months.

One of the biggest challenges faced by companies in the logistics sector is maintaining healthy client relations. Considering the need to build holistic buying journeys for his clients, Leo has also added CRM implementation as a sought-after service offered by Social Orange. This service helps organizations manage leads, automate repetitive tasks, and obtain valuable insights into their business processes in real-time.

Stressing the importance of well-rounded marketing campaigns, Leo believes that successful logistics companies have a significant contribution toward the boost of eCommerce ventures in India. He says, “An eCommerce chain is only as good as the logistics companies it is associated with. From the moment an order is placed, online or otherwise, logistics companies enter the equation to ensure seamless deliveries. Our digital marketing services at Social Orange help these ventures establish themselves in the market and spread their word across the right media channels.”

To learn more about Social Orange and seek free digital marketing consultation, visit its official website here: https://socialorange.in/

