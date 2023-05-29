Leading Utility Token YES WORLD gets listed on LaToken Exchange 

New Delhi (India), May 27: Leading Utility Token YES WORLD is now available for trading on the leading centralized exchange – LaToken. LaToken is a prominent exchange in South Asian countries, and with this listing, YES World Token is going to make major inroads for people to acquire their favourite cryptocurrency. YES WORLD is also available on other crypto exchanges like XT.com, Coinsbit.io, CoinsTiger, as well as Pancakeswap decentralized change.

YES WORLD token is a climate token that works on a community-based solution to the biggest problem of current times – climate change. The price action is seen after the news of some major projects that YES WORLD community is going to undertake in the coming months.

Yes World is an own community ecosystem based on blockchain technology. The community makes the major decision regarding the ecosystem, and all the community members are the beneficiary of the value creation through the burning events.

The community-driven approach is the only solution to the climate change emergency and is the core principle of YES WORLD. While all other climate actions have not been greatly successful, YES WORLD believes that a community-based approach where the masses are aware of the impacts of climate change and empowered with the right information and action plan is the way forward towards sustainability.

YES WORLD, as a community, works on several other initiatives geared towards the reduction of carbon emissions from the atmosphere. It recently announced a series of products and appliances with greater power efficiency and are based on low-carbon technology. All these products are going to be sold to worldwide consumers through the existing community members as well as the d2c model. The low carbon footprint, competitive pricing, and energy efficiency are some of the USPs of such products.

All low-carbon technology businesses will be run by community members, and the YES WORD community will be the beneficiary of the profits generated through burning events. This is a unique business model, and the market opportunity of low-carbon technology is one of the biggest in the coming times.

YES WORLD has also launched YES Airdrop recently, which is a community-building exercise and more than 100 million people are expected to join the community through free airdrops. YES, Airdrop is the world’s first climate airdrop and emphasizes the community-driven blockchain-based community-building focus to solve the climate change-related emergency.

YES WORLD Token is the native token for the community and a mechanism to deliver value creation to the community members who are the token holders as they take the right climate actions for environmental sustainability.

YES WORLD Token is available for users through airdrop at yesairdrop.com.

