LawSikho’s interactive sessions with CEO & Co-Founder Ramanuj Mukerjee continue to inspire!

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 19: LawSikho CEO & Co-Founder Ramanuj Mukerjee recently conducted an interactive session with students of LawSikho. The objective was to increase student involvement and inform them about LawSikho courses to help them build a better future.

LawSikho is one of India’s leading legal edtech platforms, which provides upskilling courses with live online classrooms, a plethora of exercises, mentorship, and hands-on training to hundreds of legal as well as non-legal professionals.

Enriched by first-hand experience of the struggles of students from relatively humble backgrounds, Ramanuj continues to be an inspiration and a real-life success story for many across the country and beyond. This was an excellent opportunity for a lucky few to hear his story first-hand, as well as benefit from his expert guidance and counsel. Needless to say, the event was a great success.

These sessions are unique in their approach, tonality and motivation, which will hopefully have a positive impact on the lives of all attendees.

LawSikho is one of India’s foremost online education brands, developing advanced and practical courses as well as customised training programmes for lawyers, law students, non-law professionals, prominent businesses, and institutions. The company bridges the gap between theory and practice in education by incorporating industrial knowledge and practical skills in its curriculum.

The company also offers various courses from international institutions at affordable costs to Indian students. The driving vision is to empower Indians to build high-profile careers in the international remote job market.

International asset management organisation Orchard Global and Black-Market Share LLC are among international recruiters who have hired LawSikho students recently.

LawSikho students have also been performing exceedingly well in competitive exams, having recently posted an amazing 70 percent success rate in the UGC-NET 2022 exams.

