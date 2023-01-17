Laukik Shah: The Hair Magician and Education Expert

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 17: Laukik Shah is a highly skilled hairdresser and education manager known as the Hair Magician and Colour Expert. He is an award-winning education manager with L’Oreal Professional and is deeply passionate about hairdressing and educating hairstylists. He has studied under world-renowned experts such as Vidal Sassoon, Tony & Guy, Hob Academy, L’Oreal Professional Colour PHD, and Darren Fowler. He regularly travels the world for shoots and shows in places like the UK, USA, New Zealand, Dubai, Paris, Vienna, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Mauritius to continuously improve his skills.

Over the years, Laukik Shah has trained over 3,00,000 hairstylists in cutting, colouring, communication, digital marketing, business management, and salon management. He has now set a new goal to improve hairdressing in Gujarat by bringing Advance Hairdressing Diploma Education with Professional Brand through his own LS Salon Academy to train national and international students to build their careers in expert Hairdressing. You can reach out to them at +91-9824087868.

LS Salon Academy: https://www.instagram.com/lssalonacademy1/

