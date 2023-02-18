Kwik Mint, the Sugar-Free Mouth Freshener, is Creating Waves in Oral Hygiene

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17: In the changed times of today, hygiene is of utmost importance. Especially in the post-pandemic era, it is crucial to maintain exceptional oral hygiene to avoid spreading diseases. Among the time-consuming and expensive oral hygiene products, Kwik mint stands out for its sheer convenience to consumers.

The Kwik Mint strip is the latest addition to the mouth freshener and breath mint section. Despite having many products in the section, Kwik Mint has carved its place within a short period, thanks to its immense health and hygiene benefits.

As the name indicates, Kwik Mint consists of the goodness of mint, both in flavour and fragrance. It is undoubtedly one of the most convenient and travel-friendly mouth fresheners, as it comes in pouches and Cassettes. There are three flavour variants available for Kwik Mints; Kwik Mint Original, Kwik Mint Zing, and Kwik Mint Burst. While Kwik Mint Original retains the authentic flavour of mint, Kwik Mint Zing incorporates Fennel, Cinnamon, and Menthol, and Kwik Mint Burst infuses Menthol, Spearmint, and Eucalyptus Oil.

Kwik Mint possesses great health benefits than most of its counterparts. It helps get rid of foul smells and also eradicates almost 99% of harmful oral bacteria. The instant freshness that Kwik Mint produces is incomparable to other products. The highlighting feature is its sugar-free nature. As it is made of sugar-free ingredients, anyone can consume it daily without worrying about affecting blood glucose levels.

The advanced technology in incorporating the ingredients into the Kwik mint enables it to tackle numerous other health issues like stress, nostril and throat issues, congestion, digestion issues, etc. They have proven helpful in alleviating migraines and flu and improving brain health.

The Kwik Mint Zing is specifically helpful in improving digestion. The fennel and menthol content are scientifically proven to be useful for improving all kinds of stomach issues. The Kwik Mint Burst is excellent for treating oral bacteria and oral infections. It helps reduce congestion and also relieves stress.

The packing and way of usage are certainly other reasons why Kwik Mint has taken over the mouth freshener markets. They are made available in tightly sealed sachets, so the air does not enter. This robust package considerably increases the shelf life of Kwik Mint and, thus, can be used for a very long time until and unless the package has not been tampered with. Some of them are even packed in cassettes for easy access and reuse.

The making formula of Kwik Mint is exceptionally advanced and impressive. It dissolves quietly immediately after placing it in the mouth; thus, the results are almost instant. Regarding the price range also, Kwik Mint is incomparable to its counterparts. The team at Kwik mint is quite particular about not charging unreasonable prices for the customers; thus, the products are priced at just Rs.35 for one cassette of twenty strips.

In the current era where oral hygiene is unavoidable, introducing convenient mouth fresheners like Kwik Mint is nothing less than a blessing. It removes the pressure of maintaining a strenuous dental routine to maintain oral hygiene and ensure that oral hygiene is accessible to all social strata.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)