Kusum Tete – the popular tribal leader of Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 6: The popularity graph of Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete has been moving northwards since the day she decided to take social service as her profession.

Kusum who has been elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2019 from the Sundargarh constituency as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),

Tete, who went from being an ordinary housewife to being elected as Sundargarh MLA on a BJP ticket in the 2019 Assembly elections, is working tirelessly for the tribal community to fulfill the promises she made to the voters during the election besides raising her voice in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on important issues of the state.

Many political pundits are of the opinion that there is no doubt that the issues for which she has fought and won the right of the people of her constituency will remain a milestone in Sundargarh politics.

During this short span of political career, Tete has successfully fulfilled the long-standing demand for the Balinga-Taparia Road, barrage and bypass on Ib River, roads in remote areas, development of neglected historical places including the Rushi Caves, and Central School. She stole the limelight during the Covid-19 pandemic as she provided cooked food to patients and their attendants for 45 days during this difficult time.

Today, Kusum Tete has not only established herself as one of the foremost tribal leaders of the state, but also a well-known politician of Odisha.

