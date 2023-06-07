KP Group’s Faruk Patel: Championing a better environment for future generations

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 6: Founded by Faruk G Patel in 1994, KP Group has emerged as a formidable player in the field of renewable energy with a proven track record of executing both wind and solar energy projects. From humble beginnings, the group now comprises 35 companies, of which two are listed on the exchanges and have a market cap of more than Rs. 2,200 crores.

With a focus on renewable energy, the group has achieved a remarkable milestone of a 1GW renewable energy portfolio. The group is dedicated to playing an important role in India’s transition to green energy and has set an ambitious target of reaching 2GW by 2025.

Faruk G. Patel, CMD of the group, is deeply committed to leaving a better environment for future generations. He believes in the importance of clean and sustainable energy, which led him to choose renewable energy as his profession.

“If we don’t leave a better environment for the coming generations, who will? Our collective responsibility is to fight against climate change and save the earth. Renewable energy is a very important tool in this fight, and we are committed to making a significant contribution to the conservation of the environment,” says Mr Patel.

Under his leadership, KP Group has delivered over 1+ GW of green energy and reduced carbon emissions by 1.3+ lakh tonnes in FY23 alone.

KPI Green Energy Limited, one of the two listed companies of the Group, is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions with a specialisation in solar and hybrid solutions. As an EPC developer, KPI Green Energy assists clients in contributing to a greener world. It also owns and operates Solarism, Gujarat’s largest private solar park and has a land bank of over 1,500 acres in Bharuch district.

KPI Green Energy will commission over 1,000+ MW of solar power by 2025. It has already energised 310+ MW under IPP and CPP verticals. Its accomplishments include installing the first wind turbine in Kora village of Bharuch and opening new opportunities for wind turbine installations and hybrid energy solutions in South Gujarat. KPI Green Energy has also successfully commissioned a 60 MW hybrid project at Bhungar, Bhavnagar.

KP Energy, the other listed entity of KP Group, has earned the reputation of being Gujarat’s No. 1 BOP solutions provider for wind farms. Incorporated in 2010, the company has a team of 1,000+ highly qualified and experienced professionals across technical, commercial, and corporate functions.

From conceptualisation to commissioning, KP Energy is involved in the entire wind farm development value chain, with 610+ MW capacity energised as an EPC service provider and 1,180 MW in the pipeline. The company has installed Gujarat’s tallest windmills, approximately 132 metres, each having a capacity of 2.7 MW. It has also recently installed India’s first windmill of approximately 140 metres in height, with a capacity of 2.7 MW each.

Another group company KP Buildcon has a manufacturing plant at Dabhasa in Vadodara. The plant has a capacity of more than 30,000 tonnes for galvanising and transmission line tower fabrication works. The company has completed over 100+ megawatt solar projects at Gujarat’s first solar park at Charanka and is equipped for manufacturing solar MMS structures.

KP group is also dedicated to environmental conservation and has undertaken initiatives such as a plantation drive of over five lakh trees and mangroves across Gujarat and the greenification of 1.5+ km of Bhatar canal road.

Faruk G Patel’s commitment to saving the environment and building a sustainable future has made KP Group the preferred partner in the renewable energy field.

