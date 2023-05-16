Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW) 2023 flags off with designers around the world

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 16: These days the most talked about is fashion. The fashion industry starts building its mark both internationally & nationally & we make the correct beginning of East India’s Biggest Fashion Event Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW). Recently we saw the launch of the biggest event in Kolkata. It is the Beginning of the Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW). The Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW) Flags of Eminent Political Personality Madan Mitra, World Class Designers Tejas Gandhi, Arnab Sengupta & Shantanu Guha Thakurata & worldwide famous musician Arnab Bhattacharya. The director of Kolkata Fashion Week Mr Chandan Nayek vision made this event possible.

Website link: www.kolkatafashionweeks.com

The Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW) 2023 is a boon the Designers in East India where they can showcase their design talent to everyone. Soon the grooming session of Models will begin.

All guests of honor were felicitated on this occasion by The Vice President of Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW) Nabajit Mukherjee & CEO Chandan Nayek.

Chandan Nayek said, “I’m very confident that our Fashion Week will shine high & will reach everyone through our Designers & models.” The Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW) is ideally to take place during August 2023.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.