Kiran Peddireddy Receives Business Mint Nationwide Award for Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023, Atlanta in Data Analysis Category – Senior System Engineer – Cox Automotive Inc

New Delhi (India), April 25: Kiran Peddireddy is a highly skilled SME in Data Engineering with more than 15 years of experience in Data Integration, Middleware, AWS, Data Streams, visualization, and data analytics. He holds the distinction of being a Senior member of AIAA (https://www.aiaa.org/), a Full member of Sigma Xi (https://www.sigmaxi.org/), and an Eminent Fellow of SAS (https://www.sassociety.com/).

As the Technology thought leader at Cox Automotive, Kiran has developed innovative solutions to address complex challenges within the automotive industry. He has gained significant expertise in Data Engineering, Cloud Technologies, and Infrastructure and has played a pivotal role in establishing the foundation of data engineering and data platform management in the USA, thereby contributing significantly to his company’s growth and the automotive industry. Kiran utilizes his extensive problem-solving and critical thinking skills as a Data Engineer to identify diverse use cases for various stakeholders, resulting in significant impacts on multiple products at a large scale. He is responsible for leading the strategy and vision for both new and established products, continuously improving existing offerings, and introducing new services. Kiran’s unique blend of technical, business, and interpersonal skills makes him an effective Product Leader who can lead teams in delivering complex business objectives through innovative problem-solving techniques.

Previously, Kiran Peddireddy served as the Tech Lead Engineer with Cyient Inc for client Pratt and Whitney in the Aero domain, where he managed a team to perform design and engineering analysis for the GTF program. He played a critical role in obtaining FAA certification for the PW1000G GTF engine program, involved in the design analysis and integration phases, making a long-term impact on the aviation industry by reducing fuel costs by millions of dollars annually and enhancing performance.

Apart from his work, Kiran Peddireddy has been an active judging /mentoring for software projects at the GA TSA (https://www.gatsa.org/ ) and NC Science and Engineering Fair. He has also judged prestigious tech competitions like the GLOBEE Awards (https://globeeawards.com/kiran-peddireddy/ ). Kiran’s passion for sharing his knowledge of Data Analytics with the world is truly inspiring, and he is committed to gathering and implementing Data Engineering, enhancing Analytics, and expanding these technologies globally.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.