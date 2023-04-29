Kiran Javeri gives a celestial performance in Glen Barretto’s film “GODWOMAN”

Kiran Javeri was seen in Aamir Khan Starrer cult film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

New Delhi (India), April 28: Kiran Javeri is known for her performance as a shy girl in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Shahrukh Khan Starrer Badshah. She has been winning hearts with an award-winning performance in the short film “GODWOMAN” directed by Glen Barretto.

GODWOMAN is a radical eye-opener film about how we should trust ourselves and our strength instead of being emotionally dependent on any Godwoman/Godman.

When quipped, the JJWS girl Kiran Javeri, who plays the Godwoman, says, “When I heard the script, I was excited as it touches a Global topic which speaks of vulnerability in every human being. When a person is going through tough times, it is at these times when we surrender and turn to and believe the Godmen / Godwomen.

Besides knowing Glen Barreto for so long, it was comfortable and easy. He is an excellent director and a very dear friend.”

With a beautiful smile, Kiran concludes, “I hope the audience gives the film immense love and appreciation. I am sure many may relate to the movie.

Director Glen Barretto says, “The short narrative is a mirror of human emotions which raises the question if the Godwomen practice what she preaches. Kiran, an excellent artist, was my first choice to do justice to this complex character and Kiran, as Godwoman, has done complete justice. The film carries a very powerful and relevant message. The producers wanted the movie’s message to reach a maximum number of people globally, so we decided to release it on their channel on YouTube, which is free to view and is streaming now.”

Godwoman is now streaming on Youtube and winning people’s hearts with its beautiful story and message.

Link: https://youtu.be/yS2QznmIFPA

