Kiran Bhat – Founder/ CMD Xebec communications Pvt Ltd, launched her second book ‘Building brands is not rocket science’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Speaking at the launch, she said, “This is my attempt at a DIY book for all those people who can’t afford marketing agencies but at the same time want to build profitable brands. They can engage with a professional once they launch their business and have some budget to spare. This is also for students and young practitioners who need a handy guide to take them through the do’s and don’ts of getting it right the first time.”

A common problem people are grappling with when building a brand is –

How should the end user /consumer perceive it? But more important are the following questions:

Who is the target consumer? This needs to be defined so you can target your message and optimise spending on marketing. What should be the ideal budget to reach the target consumer (TG) is another million-dollar question.

When should you hire a professional agency to build a brand?

Is a catchy name for a consumer brand the most defining parameter?

How should you build a digital strategy from scratch?

To know the answers to all these questions and to get the rudiments of building your brand right, get your hands on this incisive, concise book, ‘Building brands is not rocket science’.

Says Savita Creative Director/consultant, ‘Being a writer in advertising, I can tell you something that you probably know – K.I.S.S. (Keep it Simple, Silly) and Kiran Bhat’s book delivers this in a nutshell. Her book ‘Building Brands is Not Rocket Science’ delivers a punch when it comes to belting out pragmatic, down-to-goodness advice that definitely comes from someone who’s in the trenches and not lecturing from the sidelines.

What I loved about Kiran’s book on advertising and communications is how she integrates personal examples and stories along with the different aspects of communication to craft a book that’s a must-have for anyone who wants a refresher course on the mad, bad world of advertising. The illustrations in the book just add to the entire reading experience. Oh, did I mention that the book has Pro-tips, Quick Takeaways and actual ad samples that make it very easy to understand and digest? Buy it without question. Refer to it, without a doubt.

“A brand is built anyway by default, but a smart business person will build it by design,” says Kiran speaking about the book and what inspired her to write this.

Whether you are a startupreneur, digital marketeer or an advertising professional, if you know the basics of building a brand, it can be an invaluable tool for a business or to further your career in your chosen profession.

Kiran Bhat runs Xebec, -a Strategic Branding + Digital Marketing company, and has been in the business for over 3 decades. Her experience of having handled over 100 clients has culminated in this book. Full of practical insights, along with the actual process of how you can start building a brand from scratch, is all documented in the book.

Don’t be fooled by its simplicity. The style is deliberately simple and illustrative, as a picture speaks a thousand words. The book is specifically written for those who are not inclined to read tomes on branding and marketing.

“The key to reading this book is to apply the knowledge. It is more like a workbook where you can actually put your learnings into immediate practice,” said Kiran in her interaction with the audience at the book launch.

Building brands is not rocket science is a book which is packed with information and pro tips so that you can launch your own brand even with a shoestring budget. It is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and leading bookstores across the country.

For bulk orders/workshop enquiries: pooja@xebecindia.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)