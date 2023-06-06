Kindness Practice Foundation conducted free cancer awareness camp at Mumbai

Kindness Practice Foundation NGO free cancer awareness camp at Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Keeping in view the rapid rise of the number of cancer cases in India, Kindness Practice Foundation, a Section 8 NGO in the space of preventive and mental health, organised a free Cancer Awareness Camp to spread clinically evidenced information as well as free diagnostics cancer screening to those who attended. “Cancer does not discriminate on the basis of gender, ethnicity, race or health status,” explained Dr Rachna Chhachhi, Founder of Kindness Practice Foundation. “Early detection can lead to more positive outcomes,” she said. Rachna is an Integrative Cancer, Nutrition and Mental Health Expert and has been treating cancer patients across 27 countries for 15 years.

Free screening for cancer was provided by Healthians, a diagnostic lab with 250+ labs across the country. “We are seeing the heartbreaking impact of breast cancer for the last 10 years, in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and the rural areas,” shared Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO, Healthians. “Our aim is to focus not only on the illness but also emphasize the urgent need for early diagnosis via our next-gen technology and preventive healthcare.” Breast, lung and colorectal cancers are the largest number of cancer cases prevalent.

The camp was attended by cancer patients and those who came out in support to spread positivity and hope. Many of the speakers were cancer patients themselves. Even though the camp was held in Mumbai, people also joined online from across the country, where the NGO has on-boarded recovered cancer patients as volunteer workers to spread awareness about cancer. “In February 2021, I was diagnosed with late-stage ovarian cancer,” shared Rinku Agrawal, who heads the Patna division on cancer awareness for Kindness Practice Foundation. “I diligently went through my medical treatments but with severe side effects. I simultaneously went through integrative cancer treatment with Rachna Chhachhi, and this combined approach healed me. Today when my relatives and friends see me, they cannot believe that I ever had cancer.” Rinku is spreading awareness about cancer for the foundation in Bihar. In the same manner, the foundation has Dipali Theckedath, a two-time cancer survivor for the Mumbai chapter, Bhavna Sreshth, an ovarian cancer survivor who heads Maharashtra and Sonali Gupta, a Leiomyosarcoma cancer warrior for the Delhi chapter.

The bravest of all those who attended was Jasmine Gulati from Patiala, Punjab, who lost her six-year-old son to cancer and decided to dedicate her life to creating cancer awareness for young mothers. “I’m a mother who has lost her firstborn to cancer. No mother deserves to go through that. That’s why I’m here to support the cause of cancer awareness so that we can help our kids live. My son has given me this courage,” she shared at the camp. “A child with cancer is the biggest example of courage and hope. Cancer is there. We have to accept it. Early detection and prevention is the key. Never ignore early signs that your body sends to you,” she implored as she spoke to young mothers.

Cancer cases are rising because people under chronic stress may develop certain unhealthy behaviours, such as smoking, overeating, becoming less active, or drinking alcohol. These habits are associated with increased risks of lifestyle cancers, which account for the majority of cancers. Approximately 1.5 million are grappling with cancer in India. And this is under-reported. As per WHO, Cancer is a leading cause of death across the world, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 or 1 in 6 deaths. Sadly, women are more prone to cancer than men. One-third of deaths from cancer are due to tobacco use, high body mass index (overweight), alcohol consumption, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity, all of which are avoidable. The camp raised awareness about all these and also gave a handout to everyone after the diagnostic screening for tips on prevention.

