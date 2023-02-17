Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) Selects Recruitment Automation Startup, Zappyhire to Attend 4YFN 2023, a Startup Event in Barcelona

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 16: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has selected Zappyhire, a Kochi-based recruitment automation startup, to attend the 4YFN event in Barcelona, Spain. This four-day affair, part of the MWC Barcelona 2023 and hosted by the GCMA, is one of the largest startup showcases in the world. The event aims to extend its support to startups, investors and companies by providing them a platform to establish contact and birth collaborations and new business ventures.

Founded in late 2018 with a small team of three members, Zappyhire set out to transform talent management through augmented intelligence, end-to-end automation, and exceptional candidate experience. In just four years, the company has achieved great success in building a robust and scalable recruitment automation platform that has received numerous accolades including the recent Digital India Platinum Award 2022. Last year, the platform screened over 1.6 million candidates and conducted over 101K interviews. Zappyhire also forms the cornerstone of an ambitious state government project that aims to create 20 lakh jobs in 5 years.

Apart from being loaded with a multitude of advanced and intelligent features such as a next-gen Applicant Tracking System (ATS), multilingual recruiting chatbot, and robotic video interviews with AI assessments, the platform empowers companies to win on talent through predictive and data-driven recruitment. Zappyhire’s advanced analytics and reporting module provides deep insights into recruitment data and delivers smart recommendations to recruiters throughout the hiring process, earning it the title “Siri for recruiters”.

The startup’s revolutionary approach to recruitment tech has earned it a place as one of the top 5 HR tech startups and one of the 101 Most Innovative AI Companies in India. With a rapidly expanding client base and global presence, Zappyhire serves 4,000+ recruiters across Southeast Asia, MENA, France, and the US. The co-founders of Zappyhire, Jyothis KS and Deepu Xavier expressed their pleasure in being selected to attend the event in Barcelona,

“In the last four years, we’ve had an incredible growth journey, striking the right balance of technology and human touch to solve problems faced by recruiters, no matter the size of the company. With customers across the world who love us, some even becoming investors, we are honored that the KSUM saw our potential and chose us to attend this event. It is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-focused approach to make a meaningful impact in the field of recruitment automation.”

Jyothis KS, Co-founder of Zappyhire

“We are excited to attend this year’s 4YFN event in Barcelona as it will provide us an opportunity to forge invaluable connections, a platform to showcase our innovative technology, and hopefully open doors to new markets. The release of the Spanish version of Zappyhire is a clear outcome of our growing global acceptance and recognition, and we’re eager to continue this trend at the 4YFN event in Barcelona where we aim to showcase our innovative solution to an even wider audience. Truly a great opportunity for us to continue our growth on a global scale.”

Deepu Xavier, Co-founder of Zappyhire

With over 500 startups showcasing state-of-the-art technology, 4YFN provides attendees the opportunity to attend insightful discussions on a range of topics, including the latest industry trends, best practices for success, and the future of technology and innovation, by notable speakers such as Jim Adler (Founding Managing Director, Toyota Ventures), Nishant Batra (Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Nokia) and Michelle Klein (VP Global Business Marketing, Meta), among others. The event will also see investors like Damien Balsan of Conexo Ventures, Florian Auban of 360 Capital, Andrey Kostyuk of AAlchemy Ventures, and Meg Blight of BT in attendance.

