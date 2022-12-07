KDK Software Appoints Former LICHFL Financial Services CMO Somnath Paul as CEO

Jaipur, December 06: A senior mortgage professional with specialization in Marketing and Operations having more than 25 years of work experience in the mortgage industry, Somnath Paul joins KDK Software. In his past role he was serving as CMO to LICHFL Financial Services Ltd. Somnath Paul will lead the country team with a focus on driving the growth and delivering the business value.

Kapil Goyal, Founder and MD of KDK Software said, “Somnath is a leader with the expertise and acumen to advance the KDK’s vision. He brings the vast experience of managing complex business problems, transformation, designing and marketing products based on customer behavior. I look forward to Somnath’s long term success in driving the KDK Software’s vision and mission in India.”

Somnath Paul, CEO of KDK Software said, “I am honored to join KDK Software. Post pandemic, the Indian Tech companies are enabling the processes to respond the macro changes. I will apply the best practices to nurture the new talents, develop the wining strategies, business expansion and networking methods to the organization. Also, I look forward to working alongside our talented employees and partners to create a greater value together.”

Prior to joining the KDK Software, Somnath Paul has served LIC Housing Finance for brand building, growth strategy, Product & Process development, Team Building, Competition Analysis, new business, credit, operations, recovery and many more. He had also played a key role at PNB Housing Finance for northern region business strategy.

KDK Software has been introducing the advanced technology in the Indian Taxation framework since a decade. With its recent product ‘Express GST’ the KDK Software has again fulfilled its promise of providing affordable automation to the chartered accountants for the scaling up their practices with easy tech. Complexities with GST filing are reduced with ‘Express GST’ software and practitioner CAs can take first year free advantage of the software.

