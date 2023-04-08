KBK Group Managing Director Jaya Vyshnavi Koppisetty Honored with HMTV Nari Puraskar 2023

Managing Director of KBK Group, Mrs. Koppisetty Jaya Vyshnavi, has been awarded the prestigious HMTV Nari Puraskar 2023 Award

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3: The Managing Director of KBK Group, Mrs. Koppisetty Jaya Vyshnavi, has been awarded the prestigious HMTV Nari Puraskar 2023 Award for her outstanding achievements in the IT & Healthcare industry.

Telangana Education Minister Smt. Sabitha Indra Reddy, BRS MLC Smt. Kavitha, Smt. Roja Selvamani (Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh), and Smt. Laxmi Rao (CEO, HMTV) all attended an extravagant ceremony to felicitate Mrs. Koppisetty Jaya Vyshnavi and recognize her hard work throughout her career.

KBK Group Founded by Dr. Bharath Kumar Kakkireni in 2011, The KBK Group is a global enterprise comprising 14 companies across the world and catering its services in the fields of IT, Training, Consulting, Staffing, Web Design, Development, Digital Marketing, Health Care Management, Digital Media & Broadcasting, and Property Development and stretching its helping hand to the worthy through the Welfare Organization.The group is attached to a motto, “Go beyond the Ordinary,” which boosts the team to improve the quality of life of the communities.

KBK Hospitals, Hyderabad is widely respected in the healthcare industry for its pioneering treatments of gangrene patients worldwide and its commitment to helping those less fortunate. Over 200 health camps have been organized as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in order to provide quality healthcare services to those who need it most.

Jaya Vyshnavi , who plays a pivotal role in the success of KBK Group, expressed her gratitude for being selected for the award. She conveyed her thanks to HMTV CEO Lakshmi Garu for the recognition and to KBK Group CEO Dr. Kakkireni Bharath Kumar for acknowledging her contributions to the organization. The CEO of KBK Group, Dr. Bharath Kumar, expressed his pride in receiving the award on behalf of his company and congratulated Jaya Vyshnavi on her accomplishment. He acknowledged her role in the success of the organization, particularly in the areas of Digital Marketing Services, KBK Hospitals, and IT Recruitment. He also extended his appreciation to the employees and well-wishers of KBK Group.

Mrs Koppisetty Jaya Vyshnavi said: “It’s truly humbling to receive this award – it serves as a testament not only to my success but also that of KBK Hospitals and our dedication to providing quality healthcare solutions around the world.” She went on to thank Telangana Education Minister Smt Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLC Smt Kavitha, Roja Selvamani (Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh) and Laxmi Rao (CEO at hmtv) for recognizing her accomplishments with the HMTV Nari Puraskar 2023 Award.

The HMTV Nari Puraskar Awards are presented to women who have made exceptional contributions to various fields in the Telugu states. Jaya Vyshnavi’s award is a testament to her dedication and hard work in the IT sector. In her acceptance speech, Jaya Vyshnavi stated that she was honored to receive the award on behalf of KBK Group and expressed her gratitude to the team for their support and cooperation. She further emphasized the importance of recognizing women’s achievements in various fields and encouraged other women to pursue their dreams and make a difference.

The recognition of Jaya Vyshnavi’s contribution to the IT sector is a testament to the importance of women’s leadership in the industry. KBK Group is proud to have her as a part of their team and congratulates her on this well-deserved honor.

The HMTV Nari Puraskar 2023 Award recognizes excellence across various fields within India’s IT & Healthcare industry and celebrates individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication in their respective roles within these industries. Mrs Koppisetty Jaya Vyshnavi is a prime example of this commitment with her leadership at KBK Hospitals driving them forward into new territories and providing much needed medical aid for those who need it most.

