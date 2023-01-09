Kalamandir launches Saj Dhaj Ke bridal jewellery

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 07: India’s leading jewellery retailer Kalamandir Jewellers has launched Saj Dhaj Ke, a complete range of exquisite head-to-toe jewellery that is sure to add sparkle to every bride’s look on a special day.

Combining modernity and tradition, Saj Dhaj Ke’s stunning designs redefine regalia and grandeur and are the perfect choice for making a style statement on the big day.

“Over the last 36 years, Kalamandir Jewellers has carved out a special place in the hearts of customers with unmatched designs and world-class craftsmanship. When love and skill come together, a masterpiece is born, and this is how we conceived and created Saj Dhaj Ke, an exquisite range of wedding jewellery for the once-in-a-lifetime occasion,” said Milan Shah of Kalamandir Jewellers.

As she embarks on a new and beautiful phase of her life, every bride wants to look gorgeous on her wedding day. Despite being caught in a whirlpool of emotions, every parent dreams that their daughter should look heavenly on her big day. Saj Dhaj Ke is a humble attempt at Kalamandir Jewellers to match the imagination of its esteemed customers.

Saj Dhaj Ke is an exclusive and unmatched jewellery range that is sure to make the bride stand out on her special day and also add charm and glow to her family members, marking a perfect start to auspicious new beginnings and creating memories for a lifetime.

Kalamandir has jewellery for all generations and all occasions and is the jewellery destination of choice for every member of the family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor