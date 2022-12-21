K.G.F fame “GARUDA” and Viral name FAIZAN ANSARI who wishes to marry Ayesha spotted together

December 21: Ramachandra Raju, who garnered fame as Garuda, the antagonist in the superhit movie K.G.F is currently visiting Mumbai after his trip to Bengaluru. Garuda (Ramachandra Raju) appears in Kannada and Tamil films. Prior to acting, he was Yash’s bodyguard and made his first debut in 2018 with the first part of K.G.F. Later, and he started getting movies. In 2021 he did four movies, 2022- he did six movies. He was recently spotted with Faizan Ansari, who is the hot cake of the B-town and is a known name for his wish to marry viral Pakistani girl ‘Ayesha for Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aja’ by offering her a Mehar of 15 Lakhs. Faizan Ansari is also known for the dating reality show “DATEBAAZI”, which will soon be broadcast on Amazon mini tv.

Faizan Ansari has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022 and the Abdul Kalam Award as well. He has represented India in the Dubai International Showbiz awards and has bought back an award from there too. He was also involved in controversies like Big Boss 17 contestants Sajid Khan and Sherlyn chopra, Umar Riaz, and Big Boss 16 contestant Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz. He has also worked with Salman Khan’s sister Shweta Rohria as the cover model of her magazine ‘Fashioniista’. Does this bring a question to our mind Are Faizan Ansari and Garuda ( Ramachandra Raju ) going to be seen together on the big screen?

