Juhi Godambe represented India at New York Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi (India), February 24: Juhi Godambe, digital content creator & one of the leading lights of the growing community of social media fashion & lifestyle influencers glorified India on an International platform at New York Fashion Week 2023 for global luxury designers & brands likes- Coach, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Alice & Olivia, Marrisa Wilson, Kanika Goyal and more.

Commenting on this momentous achievement, she says* “Fashion week is extremely exciting and exhausting at the same time, however had great time and great exposure”

With a large following on Instagram, this global fashion force is known as the ‘Face of Indian Fashion’. From couture to street style,everything is a part of her style spectrum, proving her stature of being one of the best dressed fashion influencers. Whatever the choice, there is a sense of confidence in everything she wears.

Juhi who has won the title of the “Voice of all things fashion and beauty”, is also a founder of a fashion brand ‘Arabellaa’ which is an extension of her fashion personality. Infact ‘Arabellaa’ is one of the few Indian fashion brands that specialises in resort wear and is a proud made in India brand.

