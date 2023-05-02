Jugadya, the Marathi movie, is running successfully in its 3rd week

New Delhi (India), April 28: Jugadaya Marathi Movie starring Chaitanya Sardesh Pandey and Dr. Juili Temkar is getting successful in garnering a good audience even in the third week. Ps-2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Saath Jugadaya, in their third week, is still being watched in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, and various places in Maharashtra and is being loved by the audience.

This Marathi film is full of suspense and thrill based on how a boy comes out of this conspiracy after coming from a small village to a big city after becoming a victim of a conspiracy.

Actors like Chaitanya Sardeshpande, Dr. Juili temkar, Pranav Ravarane, Megh Palkar, and Raju Kher have given their best performances.

This Marathi film Jugadaya made on a limited budget and released in limited centers is increasing in popularity every week; the producer of the film Sandesh Gajanand Palkar is very excited during the film running for the second consecutive week at Ali Baugh. In front of the media, he said that it doesn’t matter if the film is big or small if the film is good, the audience will definitely like it, this film has been made with a lot of hard work, in which all the people involved in the making of the film got full cooperation, for that, I am Want to thank everyone, he further said that it is the result of our hard work that the film is being liked by the people, for which I am very happy.

The movie Jugadaya is directed by Narendra Thakur, and music is by Vikrant Varde, and the song is released by Zee Music; Jugadaya was released on 14th April in Maharashtra and is now running in its 3rd week.

