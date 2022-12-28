Jewelegance sponsors AITA under-10 tennis tournament, committed to promoting sports

Ahmedabad (Guajarat) [India], December 28: Jewelegance, a leading online brand of exquisite gold and diamond jewellery, sponsored AITA under-10 tennis tournament as a part of its commitment to promoting sports and encouraging young sporting talent.

Jewelegance, a unit of Stark Corporation, sponsored the AITA under 10 Boys and Girls Tennis Tournament at Shaishya Sports Academy. The tournament was organised from December 24 to 26 in association with the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

“Many new opportunities have emerged to make a career in the field of sports in recent years, and an increasing number of children and youngsters aspire to become full-time professional sportspersons. At Jewelegance, we believe that sports are an important aspect of the holistic development of children, and we are happy to have supported the tennis tournament. We are committed to supporting more tournaments in the coming times. It is our way of giving back to the community,” said Dhruval Shah, Founder of Jewelegance.

Jewelegance is an e-commerce platform selling BIS Hallmark-certified gold jewellery and International Gemological Institute (IGI) certified exquisite and exclusive diamond jewellery. Its offerings include ethnic jewellery, kids’ jewellery, wedding jewellery, pearl jewellery, daily wear jewellery, diamond jewellery, and many more that are perfect for each member of the family and every occasion. Every piece of jewellery by Jewelegance comes with unmatched designs and world-class craftsmanship. It has emerged as a trusted jewellery brand for many patrons in a very short span.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor