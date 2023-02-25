Jay Vasavda launches the book “Manomanthan -2 ” written by Dr. Manhar Suthar at Godhra on Matrubhasha Divas

Ahmedabad (India), February 24: “Manomanthan 2”, A book written by Manhar Suthar, a native of Morva Hadaf taluka of panch mahal district and serving as deputy Mamlatdar in the district’s supply branch and husband of Morva Hadaf MLA Nimishaben Suthar, was released today at Godhra by state-renowned writer and columnist Jay Vasavada and Sudhir Desai.

Jay Vasavada, who was present at the release of manomanthan 2 written by Manhar Suthar, praised the one-liners written in the book. The content depicted in the book will be essential for today’s young generation. Manomanthan 1 and more than 5 poetry collections have been composed by Manhar Suthar. A large number of literary enthusiasts of the district Including MLA’s of Panchmahal district as well as office bearers were present on the occasion of the book release held today at BRGF Bhawan in Godhra.

The chief guest of the ceremony, jay Vasavada, said today on world mother language day that parents should teach Gujarati language to their children. It is sad to know that our mother tongue Gujarati is not prepared to our children of Gujarat. Then every parent must teach their children Gujarati precisely.

