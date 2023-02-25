e-Paper Get App
HomeBrand-focusJay Vasavda launches the book “Manomanthan -2 ” written by Dr. Manhar Suthar at Godhra on Matrubhasha Divas

Jay Vasavda launches the book “Manomanthan -2 ” written by Dr. Manhar Suthar at Godhra on Matrubhasha Divas

Vishal JasaniUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Ahmedabad (India), February 24: “Manomanthan 2”, A book written by Manhar Suthar, a native of Morva Hadaf taluka of panch mahal district and serving as deputy Mamlatdar in the district’s supply branch and husband of Morva Hadaf MLA Nimishaben Suthar, was released today at Godhra by state-renowned writer and columnist Jay Vasavada and Sudhir Desai.

Jay Vasavada, who was present at the release of manomanthan 2 written by Manhar Suthar, praised the one-liners written in the book. The content depicted in the book will be essential for today’s young generation. Manomanthan 1 and more than 5 poetry collections have been composed by Manhar Suthar. A large number of literary enthusiasts of the district Including MLA’s of Panchmahal district as well as office bearers were present on the occasion of the book release held today at BRGF Bhawan in Godhra.

The chief guest of the ceremony, jay Vasavada, said today on world mother language day that parents should teach Gujarati language to their children. It is sad to know that our mother tongue Gujarati is not prepared to our children of Gujarat. Then every parent must teach their children Gujarati precisely.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pillup: A Better, Simpler And Smarter Pharmacy

Pillup: A Better, Simpler And Smarter Pharmacy

Bestselling Author Aman Talwar reveals her Pen Name as ‘Shreya Talwar’ to be used in further...

Bestselling Author Aman Talwar reveals her Pen Name as ‘Shreya Talwar’ to be used in further...

Refilling Hair Transplant Helps Its Clients Ensure Every Day Is A “Good-hair Day”!

Refilling Hair Transplant Helps Its Clients Ensure Every Day Is A “Good-hair Day”!

Ghat Ghat Mein Panchi Bolta Hai – a packed premiere for a play that calls out the need to...

Ghat Ghat Mein Panchi Bolta Hai – a packed premiere for a play that calls out the need to...

Famous Astrologer Anil Gupta Rebrands Website and Unveils New Astrologistar Logo

Famous Astrologer Anil Gupta Rebrands Website and Unveils New Astrologistar Logo