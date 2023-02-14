Javed-Mohsin once again bring the most melodious tale of love, ‘Ishq Hua’, Starring Suraj Jumani & Erica Fernandes, on Blue Music Label

New Delhi (India), February 13: What could be a greater companion than music while Valentine’s Week has already begun?

After serving big hits like Pal, Baarish Aayi Hai, Kabhii Tumhhe, Dhol Bajaa, I Love Dubai, Teri Bhabhi & Kaali Teri Javed -Mohsin’s Blue Music Label is all set to treat us this valentine’s with another beautiful album ‘Ishq Hua’. The loved number features the never seen duo before Suraj Jumani & Erica Jennifer Fernandes.

The soothing music video sees Jumani & Erica Captured in the beautiful city of Punjab; this song depicts the story of a couple who were childhood sweethearts who meet again after years. The on-screen pair portrays a sweet and extraordinary love story.

Artist Suraj Jumani is making his acting debut in Hindi movies. He previously had an appearance in the song “I Love Dubai,” which paid homage to the stunning city of Dubai and included Sania Mirza, Chris Gayle, and many other well-known local performers and also did a peppy song Kali Teri which received tremendous love from the audience.

Erica Fernandes, who has been a ruling name in the telly industry and also a famous influence, is part of the song.

Describing the experience of Ishq Hua, which is such a fantastic song that we had an amazing time while composing it, is what we believed would make this Valentine’s Day even more memorable, said composer Mohsin.

Composer Javed also added to this, “Ishq Hua has been a very special song for all of us, and I hope that the audience will feel the same way about this song, too.”

The composer duo Javed -Mohsin have also won the most prestigious ‘IIFA’ & ‘Filmfare’ awards for ‘Kabhii Tumhhe’ song from Shershaah in 2022.

The actor Suraj said I had a wonderful experience while filming Ishq Hua. The entire team, led by Erica, was outstanding. I’d like to request the audience to watch our romantic musical story.

Speaking about her experience, Erica stated, “It was fun to shoot in Chandigarh with that cool weather and to experience a different side of it .while I have mostly shot in the city side, this time we got to see something different

Suraj and I have experienced the beautiful and rural side of Chandigarh as we were able to witness the making of jaggery and the very famous sarso ke khet.”

Get ready to experience a range of emotions with Ishq Hua, Composed by Javed -Mohsin, written by Danish Sabri, Sung by Javed Ali & Aakritti Mehra, and Directed by Druwal Patel & Jigar Mulani. Produced by Ravinder Soni, Ishq Hua is all set to be your next favourite Love track of the year. The song will be out from 10th February onwards only on Blue Music Label YouTube channel.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/tVP7O7-4hEo

