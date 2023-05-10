Jangir Décor Continues The Legacy Of Building Handmade Rajasthani Furniture Made Of Sheesham Wood Since 1960s

The brand is associated with local craftsmen who have been making wooden furniture for seven generations

New Delhi (India), May 10: Over time, Indians have become increasingly selective about the furniture articles installed in their houses. While a large section of households chooses the easy way of selecting the first furniture article listed on an online store, there are also customers who dedicate their time to handpicking authentic articles to adorn their houses.

Located in Bengaluru with the manufacturing unit at Sardarshahar (Rajasthan), Jangir Décor caters to the latter group of households that does not wish to make compromises while beautifying their homes. It is an extension of M/S Sohanlal Babulal, a traditional sheesham wood furniture manufacturing venture established by Mr. Sohanlal Jangid in the early 1960s. The furniture design and manufacturing company has been carrying on this legacy of building handcrafted Rajasthani furniture articles with Sheesham wood. With the seventh generation at the helm of affairs, Jangir Décor has created its niche in the sector by designing and manufacturing Sheesham wood furniture articles, including dining sets, coffee tables, bar cabinets, cane-weaved chairs, book racks, etc. for homes, restaurants, and pubs.

Continuing its association with the local craftsmen who have mastered the art of traditional furniture design over seven generations, Jangir Décor attempts to stand out from the clutter by giving its products a raw and earthy appeal. Along with the standard designs for furniture suited for living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, studies, and dining rooms, the company also provides customizable options to its customers to design the furniture according to the structure and requirements of their houses.

Being a company focused on traditional and modern art and craft of designing furniture, Jangir Décor makes conscious efforts to strike a balance between traditional designs and modern trends. The brand tailors its services to the ongoing market trends and customers’ buying behavior without compromising its essence. To thrive in the age of digitization, it has also opened an online store with a range of Sheesham wood furniture articles available for purchase with a few simple clicks.

The team at Jangir Décor is of the opinion that a longstanding experience in the sector helps them guide their customers every step of the way. The management believes that when one religiously performs the same task for several decades, they gain unmatched knowledge and experience in the same. Having built a robust legacy spanning seven generations, the company intends to carry the same and explore new horizons in the years to come.

To visit Jangir Décor’s online store and learn more about the company, visit its official website here – https://www.jangirdecor.in/

