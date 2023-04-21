Jabra launches new professional audio products  built for flexible hybrid working  

Jabra adds the most portable and comfortable headsets to its

best-selling Jabra Evolve series, including the fold-and-go Evolve2 65 Flex

The new Jabra Speak2 range contains next-gen professional speakerphones like the Jabra Speak2 75 that functions as a boardroom in your pocket

New Delhi (India), April 19: Jabra, the world’s leading professional audio brand, introduces new products in its leading headset and conference speaker line to empower the modern hybrid worker. The Jabra Evolve series sees the addition of Evolve2 65 Flex and Evolve2 mid-range headsets, Evolve2 50 and Evolve2 55, that supports work from anywhere. Meanwhile, Jabra Speak’s market-leading line-up of professional speakerphones expands with Jabra Speak2 75, Speak2 55 and Speak2 40 that offers mobile, futureproof sound clarity and quality.

Evolving hybrid work with the new Evolve2 range

The new Evolve2 headsets are meant to empower users with the most useful and professional features to protect their focus zone and enable them to take calls and meetings no matter their environment. Additionally, they have optimized sound for professional use and music, so there is no need to switch headsets when it is time for a break.

The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex stands out with its unique fold-and-go design with a collapsible hinged headband, slimmed-down earcups and a shorter hide-away boom arm. With the headset, users can be sure to be heard clearly even in loud locations, thanks to a powerful chipset, advanced digital algorithm, and beamforming Jabra ClearVoice microphones for the open office. The chipset and noise-cancelling technology delivers a best-in-class* Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and close-fitting memory foam earcups help seal out even more of the surroundings. In addition, it features the Jabra Air Comfort technology and flexible earcups that rotate to move whenever users do – making the headset incredibly comfortable, no matter how long it is worn.

Jabra is also bringing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) into a wider range of professional headsets, with a wireless option, Evolve2 55, and a corded version, Evolve2 50. The headsets are built with powerful ANC that has a unique acoustic chamber design, 28mm custom speakers, a specially designed chipset that powers speech-separating, and two premium noise-cancelling microphones.

All products are certified for all leading virtual meeting platforms, like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom.

Making hybrid work life sound better with the new Speak2 range

The new Speak2 range is engineered specifically to meet the need for an intelligent speaker that is built to handle anything a busy hybrid working day throws at you – whether it be conference meetings, direct calls, streaming media, presentation or other. For all meeting participants to not only feel heard, but also listened to, the Speak2 range is engineered to go beyond standard speakerphone performance, and a full duplex audio.

The Jabra Speak2 75 is like a boardroom in your pocket, being the only speakerphone in this range to feature a custom-designed Microphone Quality Indicator. The 360-degree light ring shows users how well their voice is being picked up by the microphones, giving users the reassurance of true professionalism from wherever they may be working. This speakerphone includes an advanced full range 65mm speaker, offering a dramatically more powerful audio experience and ultimately resulting in much more efficient and productive meetings.

For those who like choice, use the USB cable for a direct line with the Speak2 40 or go wireless with the Speak2 75 or Speak2 55. The Speak2 range ultimately offers, professional, pocketable, and portable devices packed with the latest technology. Each Speak2 product is also designed to work with all leading virtual meeting platforms, meaning users can participate confidently in calls and meetings from any location, without the worry of poor audio quality or connectivity issues.

Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President & Managing Director – South Asia and Head – Public Sector (APAC), Jabra says, “At Jabra, we are constantly striving to provide innovative solutions for today’s evolved consumers who are in search for comfortable, flexible, and easy to use devices for both work and music. We do understand the importance of sound clarity that gives the freedom to work from anywhere. This is exactly why we are thrilled to announce range of pro-grade solutions that will enable professionals to stay and connected and productive, ensuring they can rely on them day in and day out. Particularly with the foldable version, everyone will have the ability to look, sound and be professional, working from anywhere. Additionally, with the new Speak2, we took it even further by re-engineering the Jabra Speak series. So, get ready to be heard and speak! ”

Key features of all three Evolve2 products:

Maximum comfort with Jabra Air Comfort technology

Jabra ClearVoice Microphone systems that meet premium microphone for the open office standard

Integrated 360° busylight

28mm custom speakers deliver premium sound for music

Certified for leading virtual meeting platforms (UC-certified and Microsoft Teams-certified variants available)

Up to 30m/100ft wireless range (Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 only)

Personalization with Jabra Sound+, Jabra MySound and voice assistants (Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 only)

Connect two devices at the same time with dual connectivity (Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55) and connect to another device via Bluetooth while plugged in (Evolve2 50)

Boom arm mute and answer call

Available in stereo and mono (Evolve2 55 & Evolve2 50 only)– Evolve2 65 Flex available in stereo

UC and Microsoft Teams variants

Optional charging stand (Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 only)

Key features only of the Evolve2 65 Flex:

Most portable professional headset* with unique fold-and-go design

Best-in-class Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)*

Hide-away boom arm for discreet on-the-go professionalism

Up to 20 hours of talk time with ANC/busylight off, up to 15 hours talk time with ANC/busylight on, up to 32 hours of listening time with ANC/busylight off, up to 21 hours listening time with ANC/busylight on

Key features only of the Evolve2 55:

Up to 16 hours talk time with ANC/busylight off, up to 10 hours talk time with ANC/busylight on, and up to 18 hours listening time with ANC/busylight off, up to 15 hours listening time with ANC/busylight on

A comfortable fit that’s the best-in-its-class*

Key shared features of the Speak2 range:

Four beamforming noise-cancelling microphones with innovative background noise reduction technology

Advanced full duplex audio

Voice Level Normalization technology

Designed to work with all leading virtual meeting platforms, like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom

IP64-rated protection from dust and water

Speak2 75 only:

Super-wideband audio and full range 65mm speaker

Microphone Quality Indicator

Up to 33% sustainable materials (from mechanical parts)

Easy connection with Microsoft Swift Pair

Plug-and-play straight out of the box

Up to 32 hours of wireless battery life

Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms

Speak2 55 and Speak 40:

Plug-and-play for ease of use, with Jabra Speak2 55 boasting up to 12 hours of wireless battery life

Contains more than 50% sustainable materials (from mechanical parts)

Pricing and availability

The new Evolve2 headsets and Speak2 speakerphones are available at Jabra authorized retailers, starting from 17th April 2023 at:

Evolve2 65 Flex INR 46,819

Evolve2 55 Stereo INR 38,280 and Evolve2 55 Mono INR 36,857

Evolve2 50 Stereo INR 28,319, and Evolve2 50 Mono at INR 26,896

Speak2 75 INR 52,511, Speak2 55 INR 26,896, and Speak2 40 INR 24,050

*All prices are inclusive of GST

