Izzhaar to be the official Invitation Partner of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Izzhaar unveiled as the illustrious Invitation Partner for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Mumbai, Maharashtra, December 07: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) has announced that Izzhaar, the illustrious invitation and gift maestros, will be the Invitation Partner for the event in 2023. DPIFF is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of India’s Entertainment and Film Industry. The event celebrates the rich heritage of Indian cinema, commemorating the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

Izzhaar is a luxury gifting solutions organisation that prides itself in creating and curating customisable curios that bring joy to the receiver as well as the giver. It is the ultimate one-stop fix for finding the perfect gift to give to loved ones. The brand is constantly reinventing the horizons of gifting, going beyond generic seasonal presents, and adding bespoke touches through love and genuine care for something that is truly a lost art.

On being associated with DPIFF, Ruchita Bansal, the Founder and Creative Director of Izzhaar said, “It’s an honour for Izzhaar to be associated as the official ‘Invitation Partner’ for India’s most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. We’ll be working together to celebrate this event with the same passion and emotion that this award stands for, with a dedication to ameliorate the experience for everyone involved in a sustained and structured connect to promote an associative future. We aim to channel our unique ability to curate and deliver the extraordinary that strikes a chord with the freedom and celebration of individual style of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.”

Izzhaar marries heritage with innovation, taking traditional and antique concepts and blending them creatively with inspiration taken from current trends. The brand is known for its outstanding ability to create sustainable products which bring happiness to both, the recipient, and the environment. The mystical unicorn is the spirit animal of Izzhaar, representing legendary elegance that aligns perfectly with the history and vision of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

For 2023, DPIFF has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation while saluting the spectacular talent of the land. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will be held on the 20th of February, 2023 in Mumbai at Taj Lands End.

Anil Mishra Founder & Managing Director of DPIFF, quoted on the association, “We at DPIFF are exhilarated to have Izzhaar as our illustrious Invitation Partner. The gift maestros are known for their distinctive taste and style when it comes to handpicking bespoke presents – truly packaging joy itself. We can’t wait to see the culmination of our shared love for tradition as well as innovation, and how it will manifest at DPIFF 2023.”

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is India’s only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, you may visit https://www.instagram.com/dpiff_official/

