New Delhi (India), May 23: Itee Raj, former Journalist and Anchor from Lko won the title of Mrs. India Universal 2023 1st Runnerup. Besides this, she was also given the title and award for Mrs. Talented and Mrs. BeautifulSkin.Itee Raj told that auditions took place all over India in 20 cities from which 100 contestants in three different categories Mrs.India Universal 2023, Miss India SuperModel 2023 and Mr. India SuperModel 2023, were shortlisted. The finale was held at Tseries, Filmcity, Noida.

‘I’m grateful to all my well-wishers, my family and friends for always supporting me and special thanks to my Mom and my Husband because, without their support, this success was impossible. I just want everyone’s family should be supportive as mine so that young people excel in whatever field they want. One should not impose any pressure on their children. Let your children decide what they want from their life.

The winner of this contest was Shilpa from Jammu, while the second runner-up was Pooja from Delhi respectively. The winners received gift hampers and an opportunity to participate in Video songs, Web Series, Print Shoots and Designer and Reality Shows, amongst others.

A lot of celebrities graced the show as juries. They included former Miss India and Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Big Boss and Roadies Fame Prince Narula, and many more from Fashion Industry.

Sharad Choudhary, the founder of Dreamz Production House, says, ‘Dreamz Production House aims to successfully provide an integrated platform for the new and aspiring Indian Models from different Cities in the Country to make their dream of Modeling, Fashion, Theatre, Television and Films come true’.

