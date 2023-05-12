Is JEE Main 2023 AIR -4 Malay Kedia a FIITJEE student? Here’s what FIITJEE has to say

New Delhi (India), May 11: Every time the results for competitive exams like JEE Main / Advance etc., are out, various coaching centres try every trick to poach brilliant students for their own benefit. This year is no different from the previous ones. Not only this but some of the coaching institutes go to the extent of claiming toppers from other institutes as their own success stories! Their marketing tactics involve luring the students and their parents – by whatever means to give them credit for success and allow them to claim that student as their own. It is interesting to note that there are many parents who easily get lured by unethical gains from such institutes who falsely claim the success of their child.

One recent example is of a student named Malay Kedia, who achieved All India Rank 4 in JEE Main 2023. Soon, Allen Career Institute took the credit for Malay’s success mentioning that he was part of the Classroom Program in their institute. On the other hand, one of the most revered institutes in the field of education, FIITJEE, has also claimed the same student success. On further inspection, FIITJEE clearly stated that Malay joined its Four-Year Classroom Program in Class IX, upgraded to Pinnacle Two Year Integrated Program in Class X and qualified for various exams comprising INJSO, IOAA, Chemistry & Astronomy Olympiad camp, became NTSE scholar & KVPY fellow and was even selected for Jr. Science Olympiad Camp. All this happened when he was a student of FIITJEE. To prove this claim, FIITJEE also presented the attendance sheets of Malay Kedia, right from April 2019, when he took admitted into the institute. Obviously, he could not have been with Allen Kota, as Allen was not in Delhi till a few months back. On its part – Allen kept mum on the whole matter, which clearly indicated that the Institute falsely claimed the success of the student and indulged in unethical malpractices on their part.

In a written testimonial, Malay stated, “While getting enrolled in FIITJEE’s Pinnacle Two Year Integrated School Program, I got ample time for self-study and could easily take out the time to study astronomy while continuing my regular studies for JEE. My teachers here at FIITJEE helped me to build a strong base in all the subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, which helped me crack INAO and later study astronomy and astrophysics in-depth. Besides FIITJEE, I didn’t take any external support from any other coaching institutes”.

Notably, Malay’s father, Bhaskar Kedia, also came out and spoke about the matter. Sharing his feelings on his son’s success, he wrote, “To every parent, I would like to say that FIITJEE knows its job well. They know the art of transforming intelligent students into brilliant ones. We need to just trust them, and believe me; your kids are in good hands”. This clearly states the fact that Malay was only connected to FIITJEE and not with any other institute, as claimed by Allen Career Institute.

Similar is the case of another FIITJEE student – Prakriti Prasad, who secured an All India Rank of 1174 in JEE Mains 2023 and again, very conveniently, the same Institute claimed her as their student. In fact, in this case, both the student and parent have come out and very strongly refuted any such claims of Allen. In a written statement – Mr Priyanshu Prasad – father of Prakriti Prasad, stated, “ I am shocked that it’s being displayed that she (Prakriti) is part of Allen Classroom Program. She has been part of the FIITJEE family since class 8th, and till date, she has attended the classroom program at FIITJEE Dwarka only.”

Manish Anand, the COO of FIITJEE, mentioned that both Malay & Prakriti are Classroom Program students of FIITJEE, Ghaziabad & Dwarka centres, respectively and taking undue credit for their success by some other institute is unethical and is a serious poaching malpractice which many institutes are resorting to since many years.

Notably, with its explanations and solid proofs in hand, FIITJEE has come out clean. It is needless to say that the institute has a reputation for its honest, transparent and ethical practices in the education industry. Unlike others, the institute never indulged in poaching students of other institutes and falsely claiming their success. Anand’s team has already marched ahead and is contemplating legal action against such institutes and practices. Well, this is not a new practice in the education world, as the competition is cutthroat. It seems every institute is going all out to score the most through marketing gimmicks which need to be stopped on an immediate basis.

