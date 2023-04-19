iQOO registers 300% YOY growth in online sales 2022 in Maharashtra, becomes the fastest growing brand in the 15K+ segment in the state  

Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO india & Shankar Singh Chauhan, Senior Product Manager, iQOO India

The company is breaking records with the recently launched #FullyLoaded iQOO Z7 from the 1st day of launch as Amazon’s highest selling smartphone in 15-20K segment

Maharashtra, amongst the top 5 states to contribute towards iQOO sales

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: iQOO, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, registers 300% YOY growth becoming the fastest-growing online smartphone brand in Maharashtra. While the online smartphone industry has witnessed a growth of 8% in the state, iQOO grew by 300% YOY on the back of consistent innovation to deliver industry-best power-packed devices across price points.

The brand unveiled the recently launched #FullyLoaded iQOO Z7 which is breaking records from the 1st day of the sale as Amazon’s highest-selling smartphone in the under 20K segment. Maharashtra was one of the leading markets contributing 8% to the iQOO Z7 sales in the country.

Sharing the growth journey of the brand, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – of iQOO said, “We have seen steady growth and an encouraging response in the state and across the country given our focus on performance-oriented products. We have already expanded our portfolio with products like the flagship iQOO 11, Neo 7 and now Z7, delivering a premium smartphone experience at all price points that will surely capture consumer interest this year and drive growth in the future.

We are overwhelmed with the consumer response that has made us the highest consumer choice brand in the 15K+ segment amongst emerging brands in the country. The love showered on iQOO Z7, delights us and motivates us to continue to focus towards innovating future-ready technology that caters to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.”

The #FullyLoaded iQOO Z7 has received much appreciation in the first week of its sale for its powerful performance with MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, the segment’s first 64 MP OIS camera, the Segment’s brightest AMOLED display and 7.8mm segment’s slimmest smartphone. The device has surpassed benchmarks with the Highest AnTuTu score of more than 485K. Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with exceptional features such as India’s first 64MP OIS Ultra-Stable Camera in the segment, 44W FlashCharge, Ultra Game Mode, AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint and an exceptionally best-in-the-segment screen brightness of 1300 nits to provide robust and unmatched smartphone performance. In addition, the company is providing three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android updates for the iQOO Z7. The phone has Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

