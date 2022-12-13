Introducing Worli’s Newest Favourite Snacking Spots – Griddle Mama & Momo Six!

New Delhi, December 13: The city that never sleeps, Mumbai, needs food 24/7. There are many night restaurants and night stalls here that pop up late at night and stay open all week long. Thousands of night crawlers flock to them after work, for a night out, or just to satisfy their cravings.

Even though many restaurants stay open until 1:30 am or later, there is still a huge demand for snacks, meals, and desserts. So, let us explore two of the most popular late-night food outlets, “Griddle Mama” and “Momo Six”, who have become customer favourites in Mumbai. We are sure these newest snacking spots in Mumbai will end your cravings for late-night snacking, so you will be able to sleep peacefully after enjoying their delicious treats.

At “Griddle Mama” and “Momo Six”, you can rest assured of tasting delicious delights thanks to the owner, Eshan Palit’s, background in food and beverage. Located next to IKEA Worli, they are open through the weekend until 3:00 am and during the week till 11 pm to offer dishes that will make your taste palettes dance.

Launched in August 2022, the “Griddle Mama” snacking joint in Worli deals in Kathi rolls, Kebabs, and bowls. Calcutta-style Kathi rolls are the speciality here, so all those who enjoy indulging in mouth-watering recipes from Kolkata should head to this place. The bestselling rolls for vegetarians include their authentic Calcutta-style Paneer Kathi roll. Non-vegetarians should not miss out on their wholesome Pizza Egg Roll and Babu Mohsay Chicken Kathi Roll.

Their specially made tender chicken marinated in a traditional chicken Kathi Kebab cream and spice mix, slow-cooked in the oven for a pocket-friendly price, are equally popular among the masses of Mumbai. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian Biryani lovers can also hop to “Griddle Mama” for cooked-to-perfection rice bowls, tikkas, and more.

“Momo Six”, which is the perfect dose of happiness for all the momos lovers in Mumbai, offers a range of steamed and fried momos for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. From flavourful corn & cheese momos to appetizing butter chicken and cheesy pizza momos, this hugely successful brand in Mumbai caters to thousands of customers on a daily basis. Their spicy and crispy peri peri chicken momos with tons of spices and veggies make a perfect treat for those who love tolerating spice. Vegetarians can relish their fried-to-perfection Sichuan momos.

Eshan Palit’s new brand “Hot China – a Chinese takeaway joint” will be launching soon in Mumbai following the successful launch of “Griddle Mama” and “Momo Six” brands. This will have a dine-in option available as well.

Currently, “Momo Six” and “Griddle Mama” cater to individual customers, small or large events, and weddings. You can place an order with them through Swiggy and Zomato. You can also reach out to this cloud kitchen in Worli to place a bulk order or learn more about them through the details mentioned below:

Address: Shop Number 8, Sai Sadan CHS, Worli, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Mumbai

Phone: +91 9920860969

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/griddlemama/, https://www.instagram.com/momosix_101/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor