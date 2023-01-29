Introducing MOI: India’s only Tens + Heating Device For Period Pain

MOI: India’s only Tens + Heating Device For Period Pain

New Delhi (India), January 27: “Life doesn’t stop during PMS, so why should you?”

With this mantra in mind, UltrcareCare Pro has engineered MOI – an instant period pain relief device for all unstoppable women out there.

The dual-action technology combines TENS + Heat in MOI – to give it an edge over any other period relief products in the market. Moi relieves period pain at a much faster pace than an ordinary heating pad or pills. Moi is a safer and better alternative to the current period pain relief products. Wireless by function, discrete by design, and comfortable by material – Moi provides all-day pelvic relief. Wearing MOI is as convenient as wearing a smartwatch. Whether it’s a morning walk or a hectic day office, the discreet design of MOI supports women seamlessly to make PMS easier.

How does MOI work?

Plug & play MOI provides the advantage of TENS & heat therapy in a single device. The soothing electric pulse from TENS stimulates nerve cells to block the transmission of pain signals from reaching the brain and encourages the body’s natural pain killer – ‘endorphins’ to release. Additionally, the inbuilt Heating relaxes abdominal muscles to ease the pain and elevate the mood.

Functions & Features of MOI

MOI has 5 operating modes of TENS intensity, providing tailor-made comfort of period pain relief. At the push of buttons different modes, intensities and temperatures can be controlled. Choose a comfortable temperature from low(39°C), medium(42°C) to high(45°C).

What Makes MOI different?

Struggling with messy wires is quite a challenge with existing period pain relief devices. MOI is free of clutter and truly wireless in operation. One can move with ease without worrying about damaging the device or turning without snapping a cable.

The sleek, lightweight & portable features of MOI make it easy to use and convenient to carry. With long hours of battery life, MOI is rechargeable via a USB port – giving it quick and convenient access.

MOI comes with two reusable electrode pads so that you can use them for a longer time.

MOI is designed to stick comfortably and discreetly to the abdomen or lower back.

MOI provides instant relief from cramps and provides up to 20 hours of use.

Apart from period pain, Moi can also be used to manage back and leg pain.

Safe, Natural & Skin-friendly

MOI is free from drugs or chemicals and works as a better alternative to painkillers without interfering with the cycle, hormonal balance, or other bodily functions.

MOI is made of skin-friendly silicone to avoid skin irritation, while Electrode Pads use a non-sticky mild adhesive gel.

Where is MOI Available?

MOI is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and UltraCare Pro.

Make life during PMS easier with Moi.

