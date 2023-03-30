 Intersoft Data Labs’s MD, Sandeep Passey Contributes Rs 20 lakh to CM Haryana CSR Fund
e-Paper Get App
HomeBrand-focusIntersoft Data Labs’s MD, Sandeep Passey Contributes Rs 20 lakh to CM Haryana CSR Fund

Intersoft Data Labs’s MD, Sandeep Passey Contributes Rs 20 lakh to CM Haryana CSR Fund

Vishal JasaniUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh (India), March 29: Sandeep Passey, Managing Director, Intersoft Data Labs & Solutions Pvt Ltd, handed over a Demand Draft of Rs 20,00,000 to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for public welfare under the company’s CSR programme. Jaswant Yadav and Arvind Yadav were also present on this occasion. The company has its head office at Bestech Tower, Sector 48 in Gurgaon.

Sandeep Passey said, “This is our way of helping the nation and society. Intersoft Data Labs exports software and provides financial assistance to organizations working for the welfare of children, humans and street animals. Over the past 18 years, the company has partnered with global organizations across a range of verticals including financial, healthcare, education, retail and hospitality services.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Sky of Hyderabad has got an island now in IRIS by Raghava

The Sky of Hyderabad has got an island now in IRIS by Raghava

Intersoft Data Labs’s MD, Sandeep Passey Contributes Rs 20 lakh to CM Haryana CSR Fund

Intersoft Data Labs’s MD, Sandeep Passey Contributes Rs 20 lakh to CM Haryana CSR Fund

Kumar World set to acquire 4 million Sq ft of land in 2024 in Pune

Kumar World set to acquire 4 million Sq ft of land in 2024 in Pune

Turn heads with your style and demonstrate your fashion sense with Italian Colony

Turn heads with your style and demonstrate your fashion sense with Italian Colony

Hafele is a pioneer in the digitalisation and development of innovative room concepts

Hafele is a pioneer in the digitalisation and development of innovative room concepts