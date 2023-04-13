Interrni International Unveils State-of-the-Art Joinery and Façade Production Unit in Bengaluru

Interrni International is proud to announce the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Joinery and Façade production unit in Bengaluru.

The new facility is equipped with advanced Italian and German machines, reinforcing Interrni International’s commitment to providing comprehensive interior, façade, and lighting solutions

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 11: Interrni International, a leading provider of top-notch turnkey solutions for various asset class projects, is proud to announce the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Joinery and Façade production unit in Nelamangala, Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director of Embassy Group, in the presence of leading architects, industry veterans, and associates across India.

Interrni International, the rebranded entity of Mysore Light & Interiors Pvt. Ltd, has a clear mission to provide high-quality interior solutions for commercial, IT parks, metro station works, airports, malls, high-end residences, with a special focus on the hospitality sector. With a track record of delivering exceptional projects in the Asian and Gulf regions, the company has earned a reputation for its expertise in design, engineering, project management, manufacturing, and installation.

You can watch the video of the launch here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlc9C1oNru4

Jitu Virwani, the Chief Guest, remarked, “This new production facility is a testament to Interrni International’s commitment to excellence and innovation. The state-of-the-art technology and skilled workforce will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of the industry and the local community.”

Abraham K O, Chairman & MD of Interrni International, said, “The establishment of our new Joinery and Façade production unit in Nelamangala is an essential step towards our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ concept. With this facility, we aim to offer a complete and comprehensive solution to our clients, providing interior, facade, and project-based lighting solutions under one roof. We are excited to expand our presence in India and internationally, with plans to set up Phase 2 of our facility on a 15-acre complex in Bangalore, catering to the US and African markets with high-end furniture and other related services.”

Rajesh Shrivastava, CEO & Principal Architect, commented, “With the new production unit, we are well-positioned to cater to the growing demand of the Indian construction market while expanding our global presence. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with an array of Italian and German machines, ensuring complete and comprehensive solutions for joinery-wood, metal, and glass works, as well as façade and glazing components. The capacity of the facility is substantial, with the ability to handle multiple large-scale projects and high volumes of production while maintaining the highest level of precision and quality.”

The company has successfully completed several notable projects, including the Mumbai T2 Terminal Building in India, Bengaluru International Airport T2 terminal building, premium hospitality projects such as the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences in Bangalore, the Hilton Mixed Use Development in Bangalore, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai as well as commercial projects such as Bosch, Flipkart, JMPC, Taurus among many others. The company has also received numerous accolades for its work, showcasing its ability to exceed clients’ expectations.

Vivek Bhat, CFO at Interrni International, remarked, “The establishment of our new Joinery and Façade production unit is a significant milestone for Interrni International. This facility will contribute to our growth and expansion in India and globally by offering clients cutting-edge technology and services, while also boosting the local economy through job creation and skill development initiatives.”

Madhusoodanan, COO at Interrni International added “The new facility will significantly contribute to the growth and expansion of Interrni International in India and globally. It will directly employ 250 people in the initial phase and create indirect employment opportunities for around 4,000 people. Interrni International is committed to supporting the local community in Nelamangala through job creation, skill development, and other initiatives”.

Interrni International Pvt Ltd is a leading provider of turnkey solutions for various asset class projects, ranging from commercial interiors, IT parks, metro station works, airports, malls, high-end residences with a special focus on the hospitality sector. With a clear mission to strengthen its existing project base and provide better and faster project output with joinery and façade setup in India, the company is committed to utilizing high-quality international products and execution methodology, in a timely manner. This commitment aligns with the broader goals of the ML Group, which brings its expertise in the field of Interiors, Lighting, and Complete Facades with all types of Cladding & Glazing systems. The lighting division engages in the manufacture of high-end complex and integrate customizable products at their HONGKONG facility. Interrni International is dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction from design development through successful project completion, exceeding customer expectations while providing top-of-the-line solutions

