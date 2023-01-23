Instafood announces over 25 varieties of easy-to-cook authentic Indian cuisine across the country

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 23: Instafood, a Gujarat-based easy-to-cook food company, has announced the addition of over 25 types of authentic vegetarian and Jain cuisine to its menu, with the aim of bringing back the fond memories of home-made food from native places across India.

Instafood was set-up in 2021 by the trio of Darshanaben, Madhuben, and Tejalben with the mission of providing authentic Indian food that does not compromise on the health aspect of cooking.

According to the creators, Instafood is distinct from other easy-to-cook brands on the market. For the first time, Instafood is providing only the exceptional quality food for everyone away from home, using the Natural Drying Method to preserve food for a longer period of time than the freeze-drying method, which has several negative effects on an individual’s health and is very harmful in the long run.

Natural drying ensures that the food retains its nutritional value and flavour while avoiding the use of preservatives and artificial colours. Instafood offers 100% vegetarian and Jain options to ensure that no one is limited by geographical boundaries in their search for nourishing and healthful cuisine. They serve authentic Indian cuisine as well as Jain cuisine that is sure to bring back fond memories of your hometown.

“It all started when my son went abroad for education in 2018,” said Darshanaben, founder of Instafood. He ran into a recurring problem with a lack of wholesome, home-style Indian food. To help him solve the problem, I created meals that could be stored for an extended period of time while retaining their flavour and nutritional value.”

“I couldn’t help but think about how many students struggle with the availability of healthy food in foreign countries. “I discussed the idea with my family and friends, and that’s how we launched Instafood in 2021,” Darshanaben added.

Darshana, Madhu, and Tejal Ben are engaged to establish the companyon many levels. While Darshana Ben focuses on the recipes, Madhu and Tejal are in charge of the company’s expansion. Because of their unwavering commitment to the mission of providing healthy food to everyone on the planet, the trio received extensive support from Sheta Exports and their family members, who served as their pillars.

Our quest / purpose: Every person should be able to relive those memories of home-made food. As food is an effective trigger of deeper memories of feelings and emotions of the mind and body.

To learn more about them, go to https://shopinstafood.com/ .

