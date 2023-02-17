Inspiring story of Suresh Gurwani: a multi-talented entrepreneur & founder of Sarvatm Digital Media Services

Suresh Gurwani

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Don’t let go of God’s hand, no matter what you face in life. That is what Nagpur’s young and talented entrepreneur, Suresh Prakash Gurwani, believes in. He is a successful medicine exporter who also runs a rapidly growing digital marketing agency.

Suresh Gurwani can be best described as a man of many facets, personas, and skills. But, his persistence, humbleness, and positive thinking are among the many attractive qualities that he possesses.

Persistence provides invaluable experience. When you persevere, you realize that each setback provides you with another opportunity to learn. You’ll get more resilient with each failure. You’ll also understand how to overcome any obstacles, even those in your business. One of the essential outcomes of perseverance is the capacity to learn and move ahead in life. Although failures on numerous fronts in business and entrepreneurship are inescapable, perseverance teaches a person to focus on good development while improving on earlier failures.

As an entrepreneur, Suresh Gurwani, age 40, has faced his own set of challenges. But, his qualities of persistence and positive thinking have helped him achieve success in his businesses of both wholesale and export of medicines as well as digital marketing. Suresh Gurwani is the founder of Nagpur-based fast-growing online marketing agency Sarvatm Digital Media Services Pvt. Ltd. Today; he is helping businesses of all sizes achieve success and grow through the company.

The significance of digital marketing stems from the fact that it is affordable and provides a myriad of choices for connecting with potential customers. Digital marketing allows you to reach a bigger audience than conventional means and target prospects who are most likely to purchase your product or service. Sarvatm Digital Media Services focuses on providing high-quality media content, web content, and the best internet solutions. As Directors of the company, Suresh Gurwani and his wife, Kanchan Gurwani, are successfully running Sarvatm Digital Media Services.

On his Twitter profile, Suresh Gurwani describes himself as a very simple man. He was born in a traditional Hindu family where his mother was a housewife, and his father worked for a private company. During his educational journey, Suresh Gurwani completed a Bachelor of Pharmacy before he worked for several years for a private company. He then started his own business of whole selling and exporting medicines which he still runs successfully.

But Suresh Gurwani’s life has never been a bed of roses. He has been involved in the social media business for the last 15 years and has created many pages on Facebook. He had 32 million followers, but the social media giant deleted his pages. Hence, Suresh Gurwani has now been left with just 4 million followers. Apart from that, like many other businesses, Suresh Gurwani’s medicine business was also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. That is when he got the idea of starting his digital marketing agency, Sarvatm Digital Media Services, to help other businesses grow and flourish. Today the company is growing rapidly, and Suresh Gurwani is planning to expand it across the country.

One of the reasons behind the business success he has achieved is that Suresh Gurwani is a positive thinker who has never learned to give up in life.

He has several motivation pages on Facebook, including Facebook.com/beautifulwords4u; and Facebook.com/Learningwords4u.

Suresh Gurwani also runs two websites: www.Awesomequotes4u.com, which he has been maintaining for the last 15 years, and www.Mesmerizingwords.com, which he has been maintaining for the last 10 years.

