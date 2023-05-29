Innovative Match-Based Quiz Gaming App Takes India by Storm

New Delhi (India), May 26: A groundbreaking match-based quiz gaming app called GamesFoo has been transforming the way cricket enthusiasts engage with their favourite sport in India. By combining real money gaming with live cricket matches, the app offers players a unique and immersive interactive experience that takes the nation by storm.

During live cricket matches, users can keep track of players’ and teams’ performance and stats. The curated knowledge is then put to the test once the match concludes, as players can join a variety of contests within the app. This innovative approach makes players feel more connected to the game, as the quizzes revolve around the events they have just witnessed in the match.

GamesFoo’s simplicity and user-friendly design have contributed to its rapid growth. The easy-to-play format allows even casual fans to dive in and enjoy the experience without any steep learning curve, and In less than 6 months of launch, the company has been successful in raising a pre-seed round from international investor Mr. Krishnamani Kannan, who has built various super successful businesses from the scratch and taken it to global level and a recipient of multiple acclaimed awards and Mr. Prashant Pandey who has been instrumental in creating a billion-dollar company in less than 4 years and who is on the board of few of the very well-known startups in the country.

Accessibility is a core value proposition of the platform. By offering free contests with real rewards, they encourage new users to familiarise themselves with the game mechanics and participate in the fun. This strategy has proved highly effective, with the app experiencing exponential growth since its initial launch in August 2022.

After being introduced in a few states, the app went live across the nation in late 2022. In just under six months, it has already attracted over 40,000 downloads, demonstrating its immense popularity among cricket fans. With the current rate of growth, the app is expected to reach between 0.5 to 1 million users by December 2023, and a staggering 5 million users by December 2024.

As GamesFoo continues to expand its player base, it remains committed to providing an entertaining and rewarding experience for cricket enthusiasts. The developers are consistently working to improve and refine the platform, ensuring that it remains engaging and relevant for users and are looking for further investment in the coming times.

GamesFoo, the innovative match-based quiz gaming app has successfully captured the imagination of cricket fans across India. Its unique blend of real-money gaming, live cricket matches, and easy-to-play format make it an enticing proposition for fans seeking an interactive and rewarding experience. As cricket fever sweeps the nation, this app is poised to become an essential part of the fan experience.

