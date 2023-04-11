Innovative Campaign on Healthy Lifestyle by Sravani Hospitals On world Health Day

Hyderabad (India), April 10: On World Health Day, Sravani Hospitals Madhapur launched an innovative health awareness drive to promote healthy living and wellbeing for all. The hospital staff, along with an ambulance, visited 121 locations throughout the city to share health quotes and tips for leading a healthy lifestyle.

The #HealthForAll campaign, led by Dr. Prasad Neelam, Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, and CEO Sravani Chettupalli, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining good health and wellbeing. The campaign covered a distance of 200 kilometers in a single day, reaching out to thousands of people across Hyderabad. First aid Kits were also distributed to traffic Polices at various places.

The initiative was inaugurated in the morning, and the team went on to visit various public places, such as markets, parks, and residential areas, to spread awareness about the campaign. The team interacted with people, distributed informative leaflets, and encouraged them to adopt healthy practices.

“We believe that everyone has the right to access quality healthcare, and this campaign is our effort to promote that. We are committed to creating a healthy society, and we hope to inspire people to take charge of their health,” said Dr. Prasad Neelam.

The campaign received a positive response from the public, with around 25,000 people reached and educated on the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The initiative emphasized the significance of preventive measures, including regular exercise, healthy eating habits, and timely health check-ups.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our #HealthForAll campaign. We are committed to promoting the importance of good health and wellbeing in our community,” said Dr. Naveen Chettupalli.

As a Part of World Health Day Celebrations Sravani Chettupalli CEO of Sravani Hospitals, Madhapur has participated in the Panel Discussion with Health Minister Harish Rao at Times of India office, Hyderabad.

Sravani Hospitals Management Celebrated world Health day by Cutting the cake and Sravani Has mentioned with in the Journey of 180 Days of Launch of Hospital we were able to Make 6000+ Healthy Families, 300+ Surgeries and 650+ inpatients treated.

The initiative was a testament to Sravani Hospitals Madhapur’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare to all. By launching this campaign, they have set an excellent example for others to follow, and they hope to inspire more organizations to prioritize health and wellbeing for all.

