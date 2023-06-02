Industry Titan, Amish Keshwani, Launches ’55 Digital Marketing Masterpieces’: A Paradigm Shift in the Digital World

New Delhi (India), June 1: “55 Digital Marketing Masterpieces“, a ground-breaking new book by award-winning digital marketing expert Amish Keshwani, is now available. This publication unveils some of the most potent strategies that have propelled global brands to succeed in the digital realm.

Amish Keshwani, with his remarkable tenure of over 20 years in the industry, has been pivotal as the Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing at a top B2B company recognized by Forbes. His work, encompassing over 400+ clients from startups to eCommerce giants, affirms his unmatched capability to revolutionize digital domains.

The book’s swift rise to the Amazon Best Seller list is a testament to Keshwani’s respected position in the industry and a validation of his contributions to the field, recognized by the Outstanding Leadership in Marketing Award in Dubai (2022) and the Indian Achievers Award (2023). It is also a handbook for those eager to tap into the wealth of knowledge and insights he has gathered over the years.

A key highlight is Chapter 10, “Digital Marketing Trends 2023 & Beyond“, in which Keshwani leverages his two decades of hands-on experience to make projections that promise to guide marketers, entrepreneurs, and business owners through the dynamic digital marketing landscape.

“Through this digital marketing book, my ambition is to enlighten and motivate. I wish to equip marketers, entrepreneurs, and business owners with a deep understanding of the strategies, tactics, and techniques that have consistently produced stellar outcomes for the world’s most prosperous brands,” says Keshwani.

Amish’s dedication to assisting businesses in building strong sales pipelines—currently reflected in his efforts to create a $40 million sales pipeline—infuses “55 Digital Marketing Masterpieces” with an unrivalled depth of practicality and relevance.

“55 Digital Marketing Masterpieces” is available now at Amazon already earned Best Selling Book under Computer & Internet Category. To arrange an interview with Amish Keshwani or for more information about the book, contact hamida@ethicalhive.com

About Amish Keshwani

Amish Keshwani is a digital marketing maestro with more than 20 years of experience under his belt. He has been featured in numerous publications and has penned several articles on digital marketing. Currently, as the Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing for a Forbes-listed B2B company, Keshwani’s prowess has been instrumental in establishing significant sales pipelines. His career is adorned with an impressive portfolio of over 400+ clients, ranging from startups and eCommerce companies to B2B giants. His contributions to the field have earned him accolades such as the Outstanding Leadership in Marketing Award, Dubai (2022), and the Indian Achievers Award (2023).

