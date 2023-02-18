Industrialist Shri Mukesh Ambani and son Shri Akash Ambani visit Somnath on Mahashivratri

e-Paper Get App
Vishal JasaniUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
Veraval (Gujarat), February 18: Shri Mukesh Ambani donates ₹1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Shri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Shri Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, visited Somnath Mahadev. They were welcomed by Shri P.K. Lahiri, Chairman of the temple trust, and Secretary Shri Yogendrabhai Desai.

Shri Mukesh Ambani and Shri Akash Ambani prayed before the deity, offering Abhishek. The pujari of the temple offered sandal paste and stole as a mark of respect.

The Ambanis are rooted in traditions and celebrate all Hindu festivals with fervour. On the auspicious occasion, Shri Mukesh Ambani donated ₹1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.

