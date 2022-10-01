India’s Hasan Naqvi bags 'Best International Investment Advisor of the Year' award in Dubai

Hasan Naqvi, Director of Anza Investments, bagged the “Best International Investment Advisor of the Year” award in Dubai recently. To double the celebrations, Anza Investments, which has investments in diversified sectors and markets across the globe, was the recipient of the “International Business Summit Award”.

The twin awards are significant additions to the long list of coveted awards and recognitions Mr. Naqvi has already received in his distinguished career of 15 years as a senior investment analyst and corporate banker. One of the major professional milestones of his career was achieving the $10 billion Assets Under Management (AUM).

“I feel humbled to be named the “Best International Advisor of the Year”. The award is the fruition of my philosophy and commitment to keeping client interests above everything else and extending the best service to them. I am thankful to clients for their faith in me. I also take this opportunity to thank the organisers for the wonderful recognition,” said Mr. Naqvi.

Award-winning marketing guru and vice chairman of GCC SME Business Council of SME Chamber of India, Waseem Amrohi lauded Mr. Naqvi for his achievement.

“The most decorated and hard-working investment banker in the UAE,” said Mr. Amrohi, who is also the COO of Anza Investment said.

Mr. Naqvi has in-depth knowledge of investment banking and corporate banking. He excels in financial planning, company valuations, portfolio management, equity, fundamental research, mutual funds, and asset management, just to name a few. He also has a knack for crafting long-term investment strategies. His high-profile client base is a testimony of his unmatched expertise and his entrepreneurial prowess, which have been instrumental in Anza Investment’s success and growth.

The awards are an initiative of the international business magazine Observer Dawn. The awards are aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and ties between India and the UAE.

