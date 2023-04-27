Indian Plumbing Association to submit Memorandum on Net Zero Water in Built Spaces to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Jal Shakti at PLUMBEX INDIA 2023

Plumbex India to be held on 27th, 28th and 29th April 2023; 35+ startups and over 100 exhibitors to showcase innovations

Ms. Archana Varma, IAS, Additional Secretary & Mission Director – National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, will be present during the inauguration.

New Delhi (India), April 26: Ms. D. Thara, Additional Secretary MoHUA and Mission Director, AMRUT 2.0 will be interacting with plumbing industry leaders and professionals on Day 2 Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) will hold Plumbex India 2023, India’s leading water, sanitation, and plumbing exhibition, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of April 2023 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The event will showcase the latest advancements in water, sanitation and plumbing products, featuring cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions and high-quality products that facilitate water conservation. With over 10,000 business and trade visitors from the water, plumbing and sanitation industry expected, the event will provide a platform for industry professionals and homeowners to explore the latest trends and learn about the latest developments in the field. Plumbex India is supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Plumbex India exhibition will feature a wide range of products, including pipes and pipe fittings, water heaters, pumps, valves and many more, in over 1 lakh square feet of space. The event will also host a series of informative sessions, panel discussions and presentations by industry experts with a focus on “Bharat Tap – An Initiative” and Net Zero Water in Built Environment, providing attendees with the opportunity to learn about the latest developments, emerging trends, and best practices in the field. “Bharat Tap -An Initiative” was launched by Sh. Hardip Singh Puri, Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, during Plumbex India 2022 in New Delhi, an initiative for awareness creation for promotion of BIS Certified Water Efficient Plumbing Fixtures under IS 17650, Part 1 and Part 2, which comprises of Low Flow Sanitaryware and Sanitary Fittings which reduce the water dispensation at source, leading to a water saving of minimum 40%.

“The conversations will be based on water-efficient products, innovative plumbing technologies, the role of IoT and AI in water processes, and emerging start-ups in this segment. 35+ startups approved and awarded by the Government of India will be demonstrating and interacting on their technologies and use of AI, which will add new dimensions to the industry and life of the users. These are selected startups from among the 76 start-ups which have been selected by MoHUA in the “Innovation Water Challenge”.

Addressing media personnel, Gurmit Singh Arora, National President Indian Plumbing Association, said. “India has 17.7% of the world’s population and only 4% of the world’s freshwater resources. India is also the largest extractor of groundwater in the world, and most of our aquifers are over-exploited. While the government is doing its part to create awareness and encourage water conservation to accomplish the National Water Mission’s Goal of increasing water use efficiency by 20%, IPA, being a member of the task force to achieve this mission, is aggressively promoting education and awareness among the masses to save and conserve water through social media, public deliberations, and the ‘IPA Neerathon’ a water awareness festival which is a 3 km, 5 km and 10 km run to promote water conversation in 5 metro cities, viz. Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. During Plumbex India 2023, IPA will submit a memorandum on Net Zero water in built spaces to both the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti during Plumbex India 2023. The memorandum would include suggestions to mandate low-flow sanitary ware and sanitary fittings in all new construction and renovation projects around the country so that National Water Mission’s goal may be achieved. The memorandum will also cover issues such as water metering and rainwater harvesting, reclamation of use of water and different ways in which IPA can work with the government for water audits in different installations.”

Bengaluru is on the verge of losing out on its water security. The city, which had around 400 plus lakes, currently only has less than 200. Bengaluru is expected to have a water shortage of around 1450 million litres per day. Water leakages currently account for more than 420 million litres per day.

“We can do our bit by minimizing water use in housing and built environments by use of Water Efficient Plumbing products, including Low flow Sanitary ware and Sanitary fittings, which save 40% water at the source without compromising on the comfort of the user. Through PlumbexIndia 2023, we wish to address this area and disseminate knowledge on innovations, best practices and coral-based practices. We believe that Plumbex India 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone associated either directly or indirectly with the building fraternity, as it presents a great opportunity to meet stalwarts from the building and plumbing sector from across India under one roof,” said Chandra Shekar Gupta, National Vice President, IPA.

Ms. Archana Varma, IAS, Additional Secretary & Mission Director – National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, will be present during the inauguration.

The panel discussion for “water use efficiency – the road ahead” & moving towards the net. Mr Anuj Kanwal (commissioner, and director, bureau of water, use efficiency, Ministry of Jal, Shakti), Mr Gurmit Singh, Arora, IPA, national president and national chairman, CII IGBC SRI, Dr Pawan Labhateshwar (chief scientist and head, NEERI as well as Mr. BO Prasanna Kumar(Convener, IPA Centre of Excellence and the moderator for the panel discussion will be Prof. Srinivas Chary (CEO, WASH innovation, hub and centre, director, administrative staff College of India. Ms. Archana Varma will also be participating in a Panel Discussion.

Ms. D. Thara, Additional Secretary MoHUA and Mission Director, AMRUT 2.0, will be interacting with plumbing industry leaders and professionals on Day 2 of the exhibition. She will also chair a session on “Bharat Tap-An Initiative” – Implementation & Mandating of Sanitary Ware and Sanitary Fittings as per IS 17650 Part 1 and Part 2. Implementation of the “Bharat Tap-An Initiative” will lead to the conservation of a minimum of 40% of water at the source.

Industry leaders from Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Kohler India, Hindware, Grundfos, Prince Pipes, Astral Pipes, AshirvadPipes, Watertec, Wilo, Sloan, Schell, Jindal Lifestyle, Xylem, Nugreen, Zoloto, Viega, KSB, Jain Irrigation, Daiki Axis, Geberit will be participating in sessions during Plumbex.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.