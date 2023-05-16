Indian Institute of Packaging Celebrates 57th Foundation Day: A Milestone in Promoting Packaging Standards

New Delhi (India), May 15: The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) celebrated its 57th Foundation Day on May 14, 2023, at Hotel The Lalit, Andheri, Mumbai. It was a full house with members from the Industry and allied sectors, stakeholders, faculty, alumni and guests present for this event. Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, was the Chief Guest along with the Guest of Honour, Mr. Rajendra Tapadia, CEO & Managing Director, Safepack Industries Limited & Special Guest, AVPS Chakravarthi, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organization (WPO). The event also witnessed a special Panel Discussion on Sustainable Packaging Towards Green Future: Challenges & Expectation where leading industry experts shared their thoughts and vision. Shekhar Amberkar, Assistant Director – Estb. & Head — International Packaging Centre was the Master of Ceremonies.

Inspired by Hon Shri Piyush Goel, Min of Textile, Min of Commerce and Industry, Min of Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. The institute, on this historic day, signed an official MOU to collaborate with various prestigious institutions, universities & government bodies including The Bihar Agriculture University, Bhagalpur, Bihar, The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Sonipat, Haryana, The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur, The Tamilnadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and The North East Handloom & Handicraft Development Corporation (NHDC), Guwahati on this day. IIP also released a special book on the packaging designs developed by the Institute for ODOP project, Government of India as a special achievement.

Said Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organization (WPO), “Packaging is my family. Our motto at WPO is to provide quality products through packaging. And to us, IIP is not just an institution, but an emotion. During Covid times, healthcare professionals were the first line of defence. And so were the people in the packaging fraternity. India became the world hub for masks and medical equipment such as ventilators. If we stop manufacturing a simple corrugated box, the world will come to a grinding halt.”

Rakesh Mishra, Director, IIP was elated. Said he, “our 57th anniversary is the day where we reflect upon the past, evaluate the current and discuss the future. Our members from the length and breadth of India are here and it is proud moment for each of us.”

Added Shekhar Amberkar, “The WorldStar Awards by WPO is coming to India next year. IIP is proud to announce India stands on top 3 positions at Worldstar Awards 23.”

Avered Rajendra Taparia, “Only 14% of plastics can be recycled, however around 68 per cent of steel can be recycled. So sustainability shouldn’t just be a kitty word, rather must be inculcated as a fundamental.”

Expressed Dr. Mahesh Verma, “Sustainable packaging is part of the sustainable consumption chain. It is key to explore a holistic approach from cradle to lower environmental impacts.”

For the uninitiated, The Indian Institute of Packaging is an autonomous and apex body working under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India for promotion of packaging standards in the country since 1966. With its headquarter and the principal laboratories in Mumbai and other regional offices and laboratories in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the activities of the institute are in line with those of the world’s premiere packaging Institutes. The institute is closely linked with all the international organizations concerned with packaging technologies.

IIP’s activities include Laboratory testing, Quality evaluation of packaging material and packages, Consultancy services and Projects, Package design and Market Studies, Training courses and Educational progammes viz. Diploma courses, correspondence courses, Executive development programmes and many more, Research & Development, Information Services and Publications, Organizing Seminars and Conferences at National & International level, Organizing International and National Packaging Exhibitions viz. INDIAPACK & INDPACK, Conducting National Awards for excellence in package design and technology viz. INDIASTAR & PACMACHINE Awards and Membership Services among others.

The Institute has trained 36,000 packaging professionals through various short-term and long-term courses. More than 10,000 Packaging professionals are trained through Certificate Programme in Packaging since 1968. More than 6000 students are qualified through two years Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Packaging since 1985 and all are absorbed in MNCs in India and abroad.

About 5000 Packaging professionals are trained through Distance Education Programme (DEP) since 1996. Around 15,000 industry personnel are trained through National / International seminar/workshops. The Institute has provided consultancy services to more than 1,000 industries to improve packaging operations, cost optimization and automation.

The Institute has formulated 82 packaging specifications for exportable commodities on behalf of APEDA, Spices Board, Tea Board, and various Ministry departments, Govt. of India. IIP has implemented the digitalization process for the issue of UN Certificates for packaging of Dangerous Goods by all its centres. Issued more than 11,000 certificates per year for exporters.

