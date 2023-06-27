Indian Fitness Trainer and nutritionist Sheetal Aandhale Wins Gold Medal in International Bodybuilding Competition

A fitness trainer and nutritionist Sheetal Aandhale from Navi Mumbai won the gold medal in an international bodybuilding competition and grab the title “Runway Model“ in South Korea

Sheetal Aandhale represented team India in ICN Universe natural bodybuilding competition, held in Seoul, South Korea, in June 2023. The best athletes from all over the globe were selected for this competition.

Being an INFS-certified clinical nutritionist, she runs a well know online fitness training institute, “MESTRONG” which promotes a healthy lifestyle to people who don’t have access to the gym because of many reasons. She promotes home-cooked food through her diet. According to her, fitness is not only limited to fat and thin bodies. It’s all about physical and mental peace and health. “MESTRONG” is helping out women overall the globe to reach their respective fitness goals.

Sheetal started her fitness journey in 2013. Since then, she also won a National Gold Medal in powerlifting in 2018. She was felicitated by the former chief minister of the state. During her competition, she had a knee injury because of which she had to slow down her practice, but with her discipline and regular rehab exercises, she overcame this hurdle, and after having a third child in 2020, she again won the gold medal in ICN Mumbai classic bodybuilding competition in 2022.

Sheetal Aandhale is the mother of three, and after three c-sections at the age of 40, she is giving great fitness motivation to those women who think that “ it’s too late now!”

Sheetal Aandhale is also show stopper model with Getty Images Co.

Sheetal is setting an example of a perfect woman by balancing kids, home alone with her physically challenging job.

She believes there is nothing without hard work and discipline.

“MESTRONG by Sheetal Aandhale “ is setting a new benchmark in the fitness industry!

