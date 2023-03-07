Indian daily lifestyle retail brand Tynimo’s expansion success, driven by profitability and confidence in this year’s EBITDA

New Delhi (India), March 4: In 2019, Tynimo, an Indian daily lifestyle retail brand, emerged on the fashion & lifestyle scene with a commitment to deliver a refreshing shopping experience through its cutting-edge and trendiest products. Sprouted as a brainchild of Vaibhav Jain, the concept of Tynimo took shape during his business and leisure trips to Southeast Asian nations. Inspired by the fast fashion shopping culture there, he decided to introduce the idea here in India. With its finger on the pulse of the latest fashion trends, Tynimo has quickly emerged as a go-to destination for fashion-forward individuals seeking cutting-edge products that stand out from the crowd.

Tynimo has been broadening its retail base all throughout the nation in the past years and is causing a stir with its upcoming expansion plans. The company, which offers a multitude of lifestyle products across 15 categories, ranging from bags and wallets, and toys to home decor and Indian handicrafts, opened new outlets at Bhopal and Varanasi airports last year. With this move, Tynimo aims to make its products more accessible to customers and provide them with an unparalleled shopping experience.

This year, Tynimo got off to a fast start by already opening an outlet at the Vijayawada International Airport in February. As the year unfolds, Tynimo remains steadfast in its expansion plans and is all set to establish itself in numerous major airports in India. The brand’s next stop was Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, which is scheduled to open by mid-March 2023. In June 2023, the brand will launch another outlet at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. With a strategic focus on key tier 1 and tier 2 cities, Tynimo plans to continue its expansion by opening more stores in Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Jammu, and other major airports in the coming quarter. The brand’s unwavering commitment to growth and innovation ensures that customers can look forward to a seamless shopping experience across the country. Meanwhile, consistent online purchases come from the bustling metropolitan cities of Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Commenting on the brand’s expansion strategies, Vaibhav Jain, founder, Tynimo, stated, “Tynimo has been making significant strides in the development of a formidable assortment of sustainable products over the past few years. By introducing Southeast Asian trends and experiences to India, the brand is poised to capture a new market of customers. With a strategic approach that focuses on opening 50 to 80 new outlets over the next three years, Tynimo is well on its way to achieving this goal. In fact, the brand has achieved over 40% year-on-year turnover growth, complemented by strong operational profitability and an optimistic EBITDA outlook for this year. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and innovation ensures that customers can enjoy top-quality products that are both trendy and sustainable. With its focus on providing an exceptional shopping experience, Tynimo is set to become a leading player in the Indian retail market.”

About Tynimo

Tynimo is known for its high-quality, well-designed daily lifestyle products at affordable prices in the lifestyle retail segment. The idea of Tynimo began to take shape during business and leisure trips to Southeast Asian nations since fast fashion shopping is a well-liked concept there. The shops offered offbeat, good-quality products at fair prices, and there was no player in this segment in India. Tynimo now serves as a one-stop shop for a wide range of accessories that can be used every day. In keeping with the ethos of the brand, Tynimo aims to provide a wide selection of well-designed products at fair and affordable rates. For more information, visit https://www.tynimo.com/en/

