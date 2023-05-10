 Indian Achievers’ Forum celebrates the exemplary work of achievers in its 36th International Summit, Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeBrand-focusIndian Achievers’ Forum celebrates the exemplary work of achievers in its 36th International Summit, Dubai

Indian Achievers’ Forum celebrates the exemplary work of achievers in its 36th International Summit, Dubai

Vishal JasaniUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

Dubai (UAE), May 9:  Indian Achievers’ Forum, in its recent 36th International Summit, recognized the achievements of individuals and organisations on a global platform. The summit was held in Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai, on 29th April 2023, in the presence of more than 250 participants. This Summit also emphasised the India – UAE relationship from the perspective of Global Business Opportunities.

The ceremony commenced with the welcoming of the Chief Guest, H.E. Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Former Minister of Environment and Water, UAE. He spoke about how important it is to increase trade and business between the two nations.

The Guest of Honor of the event was Mr Mohammed Alabdooli, Director of IT Audit, UAE and H.E. Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Mansoori congratulated all the winners of the Golden Pinnacle Awards & International Achievers’ Awards 2023 for their tremendous hard work in making their country proud on a global level. The event was also attended by dignitaries from 10 different countries.

The felicitation of the awardees was followed by engaging company presentations and speeches by individuals. Among the keynote speakers were Mr Rohit Kapur, Public Policy Analyst; Mr Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies; Mrs Kalpana Iyer, Veteran Indian Bollywood actress; Mr Biplab Chaudhari, Chairman of PTS Consulting and others.

The event concluded on a positive note with a promise to achieve more globally. Mr Harish Chandra, President Indian Achievers’ Forum, thanked all the partners for the success of the event and also congratulated all the award winners for their noteworthy contributions.

During the event, the award winners who were felicitated in recognition of their contribution and dedication to worthy causes and their achievements in keeping the flag of India high were:

  1. Biplab Chaudhuri, Founder & Global CEO, PTS Consulting Services Private Limited, Kolkata – INDIA

  2. Girish Pant, Philanthropist, UAE

  3. Irfan Mohammed, Regional Sales Director, HTP Global Technologies, Dubai

  4. Sharad Anand, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Food Industries FZC, Sharjah, UAE

  5. Rajendra S Jarawat, Managing Director, RJ Projects LLC, Dubai

  6. Sanjay Thakur, Architect, San Studio, Dubai

  7. Rohit Verma, Chief Executive Officer, UKIEC FZE LLC, UAE

  8. Abhijit Barhate, Managing Director, Drill Insight Pty Ltd, Australia

  9. Rathnakumar Udayakumar, Product Lead, Netradyne, USA

  10. Rushabh Jhaveri, Founder, Recipe Cup Inc., USA

  11. Krishnamani Kannan,   Co-Founder & CTO, Deliver.sg, Singapore

  12. Sekou Traore, Full Professor, Polytechnic Institute, Department of Chemical Engineering   Université Gamal Abdel Nasser de Conakry, Head of Service, Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research & Innovation, Conarky

  13. Shubham Taylia, Managing Director, Echon-Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd, Rajasthan – INDIA

  14. Pankaj Kankar   Chief, Technology & Product Office,         Reliance Retail, Fashion& Lifestyle, UP – INDIA

  15. Amit Agarwal, Group CFO, Raymond Limited, Maharashtra – INDIA

  16. Parth Agarwal, CEO, Shree Chem Food Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat – INDIA

  17. Girija K Bharat, Director, Mu Gamma, Haryana – INDIA

  18. Mansi Mathur, SR. Business analyst, Allianz Technology, Maharashtra – INDIA

  19. Tushar Tayal, Founder & CEO, Experience Travelidea Private Limited, Assam – INDIA

  20. Brajesh Palsaniya, Chief Treasury Officer, Raymond Limited, Maharashtra – INDIA

  21. Satyendra Kumar Pasalapudi, Managing Director, Infolob Global, Telangana- INDIA

  22. Rizwan Abdul Latif Nakhwa, Director, Megas Architectural Services Pvt.Ltd., Maharashtra – INDIA

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Achievers’ Forum celebrates the exemplary work of achievers in its 36th International...

Indian Achievers’ Forum celebrates the exemplary work of achievers in its 36th International...

Vijay Bhattar continues the legacy of delivering landmarks with Unison Crest

Vijay Bhattar continues the legacy of delivering landmarks with Unison Crest

Prevest Denpro strengthens Board of Directors with key appointments to drive growth amidst strong...

Prevest Denpro strengthens Board of Directors with key appointments to drive growth amidst strong...

Sustainable living- Reasons to invest in the new dawn of the real estate sector

Sustainable living- Reasons to invest in the new dawn of the real estate sector

Protect Your Mobile Device: Don’t Fall Victim to Cybercrime    

Protect Your Mobile Device: Don’t Fall Victim to Cybercrime    