Indian Achievers’ Forum celebrates the exemplary work of achievers in its 36th International Summit, Dubai

Dubai (UAE), May 9: Indian Achievers’ Forum, in its recent 36th International Summit, recognized the achievements of individuals and organisations on a global platform. The summit was held in Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai, on 29th April 2023, in the presence of more than 250 participants. This Summit also emphasised the India – UAE relationship from the perspective of Global Business Opportunities.

The ceremony commenced with the welcoming of the Chief Guest, H.E. Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Former Minister of Environment and Water, UAE. He spoke about how important it is to increase trade and business between the two nations.

The Guest of Honor of the event was Mr Mohammed Alabdooli, Director of IT Audit, UAE and H.E. Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Mansoori congratulated all the winners of the Golden Pinnacle Awards & International Achievers’ Awards 2023 for their tremendous hard work in making their country proud on a global level. The event was also attended by dignitaries from 10 different countries.

The felicitation of the awardees was followed by engaging company presentations and speeches by individuals. Among the keynote speakers were Mr Rohit Kapur, Public Policy Analyst; Mr Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies; Mrs Kalpana Iyer, Veteran Indian Bollywood actress; Mr Biplab Chaudhari, Chairman of PTS Consulting and others.

The event concluded on a positive note with a promise to achieve more globally. Mr Harish Chandra, President Indian Achievers’ Forum, thanked all the partners for the success of the event and also congratulated all the award winners for their noteworthy contributions.

During the event, the award winners who were felicitated in recognition of their contribution and dedication to worthy causes and their achievements in keeping the flag of India high were:

Biplab Chaudhuri, Founder & Global CEO, PTS Consulting Services Private Limited, Kolkata – INDIA Girish Pant, Philanthropist, UAE Irfan Mohammed, Regional Sales Director, HTP Global Technologies, Dubai Sharad Anand, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Food Industries FZC, Sharjah, UAE Rajendra S Jarawat, Managing Director, RJ Projects LLC, Dubai Sanjay Thakur, Architect, San Studio, Dubai Rohit Verma, Chief Executive Officer, UKIEC FZE LLC, UAE Abhijit Barhate, Managing Director, Drill Insight Pty Ltd, Australia Rathnakumar Udayakumar, Product Lead, Netradyne, USA Rushabh Jhaveri, Founder, Recipe Cup Inc., USA Krishnamani Kannan, Co-Founder & CTO, Deliver.sg, Singapore Sekou Traore, Full Professor, Polytechnic Institute, Department of Chemical Engineering Université Gamal Abdel Nasser de Conakry, Head of Service, Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research & Innovation, Conarky Shubham Taylia, Managing Director, Echon-Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd, Rajasthan – INDIA Pankaj Kankar Chief, Technology & Product Office, Reliance Retail, Fashion& Lifestyle, UP – INDIA Amit Agarwal, Group CFO, Raymond Limited, Maharashtra – INDIA Parth Agarwal, CEO, Shree Chem Food Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat – INDIA Girija K Bharat, Director, Mu Gamma, Haryana – INDIA Mansi Mathur, SR. Business analyst, Allianz Technology, Maharashtra – INDIA Tushar Tayal, Founder & CEO, Experience Travelidea Private Limited, Assam – INDIA Brajesh Palsaniya, Chief Treasury Officer, Raymond Limited, Maharashtra – INDIA Satyendra Kumar Pasalapudi, Managing Director, Infolob Global, Telangana- INDIA Rizwan Abdul Latif Nakhwa, Director, Megas Architectural Services Pvt.Ltd., Maharashtra – INDIA

