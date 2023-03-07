India’s premier tech summit Big CIO Show brings together the nation’s top IT minds

Officially Supported by NITI Aayog and Powered by Intel Xeon, the 12th annual Big CIO Show brings together a prestigious group of C-level technology innovators and leaders who will gather to shape India’s IT landscape. Big CIO Show will also recognize and pay tribute to industry pioneers who have made a significant impact with the esteemed Big CIO Awards.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: Trescon’s 12th annual Big CIO Show is scheduled to take place on 9th March 2023 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru. The event will showcase the remarkable achievements of India’s top Chief Information Officers, Chief Technological Officers, and IT leaders by offering a platform to share their captivating experiences and insightful lessons learned. These IT decision-makers will explore their evolution from business enablers to growth accelerators, delving into the secrets of their success and unlocking new possibilities for the future.

Big CIO Show will act as a unique platform to network with the nation’s top IT executives and inspire stories of triumph and innovation.

During the show, CIOs from various industries in India will have the opportunity to engage with highly regarded technology thought-leaders, experts, and innovators to find solutions to challenges in their professional and personal growth. The nation’s top IT executives will come together to discuss the latest digital innovation trends and assess the state of the market, as well as address important business-centric concerns.

This one-of-a-kind occasion will feature the highly anticipated announcement of the world-renowned Big CIO Award winners, a special segment dedicated to recognizing and honoring the ground-breaking brilliance of the top IT mind and CIOs from around the country. The Big CIO Awards will celebrate exceptional leadership and significant contributions that leaders have made in their respective fields. The awards segment is anticipated to be a momentous celebration of the country’s top tech titans.

The event is set to host a captivating keynote presentation by Vikram Chauhan, Director & Head of Enterprise & Government Business Intel India. Vikram will be speaking on the topic “Future Forward: Digitally Transformed India”, shedding light on how India’s tech landscape, business needs, and technology requirements are dynamically evolving. This promises to be an engaging and informative talk that will give attendees valuable insights into the future of technology in India.

Another key topic that will be discussed at the Big CIO Show; the Future of Digital India, which will explore the latest trends in the digital landscape. Beyond Digital Transformation, which will focus on how companies can evolve beyond just technology to transform their business models truly. The Metaverse: The Limitless Possibilities for Brands will be another key focus, as industry leaders will explore the potential of this emerging technology for engaging customers and creating immersive brand experiences. Additionally, the conference will delve into the theme of Humans with Machines: Unleashing Automation to Experience Innovation. Other important themes that will be discussed include Once in the Cloud; there is no turning back, as well as Going Green: Creating Sustainable Data Centers. Finally, Security takes Center Stage, where experts will discuss the latest trends and best practices for keeping data and systems secure, and the Maturity of ‘everything-as-a-service,’ or XaaS, will be explored to understand the evolution of the concept and its current and future applications.

Big CIO Show has an impressive lineup of speakers who will be sharing their knowledge and expertise with attendees. Some of the top speakers include:

Sanjay Mohan, Group Chief Technology Officer, MakeMyTrip

Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Titan Company Ltd

Vikram Chauhan, Director & Head of Enterprise & Government Business, Intel India

Abhinav Srivastava, Chief Information Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (DICV)

Kishore AK, Chief Technology Officer, ZEE5

Amit Kumar Verma, Chief Technology Officer, Practo

Monish Kaul, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Zivame

Gaurav Bhalotia, Chief Technology Officer, udaan

Ashutosh Dabral, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Tata CLiQ

Sourav Das, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Aditya Birla Group – Essel Mining

Prashant Thakkar, Chief of Operations & Technology Officer, LIC Mutual Fund

Alexey Sidorov, Data Management Director, Chief Evangelist, Denodo

Karun Azhisur, Chief Information Officer, GE Gas Power Asia

Neeraj Chauhan, Chief Information Officer, PayU

Anup Vijay Daware, Chief Technology Officer, Hector Beverages Pvt Ltd (Paper Boat), among others.

Technology has already had a monumental influence on travel, and its ripples will become more apparent over the next two decades, providing travelers with convenience, safety, and fewer touchpoints. I look forward to engaging in a constructive dialogue with my fellow panellists and the participants at Trescon’s Big CIO Show to identify ideas that will drive further growth and innovation,” said Sanjay Mohan, Group Chief Technology Officer, MakeMyTrip.

Neeraj Chauhan, Chief Information Officer at PayU said, “The truth is, as challenges emerge, mistakes will always be made, and our work is never done. We will always have problems. We must work to uncover them and assess our own role in them. Until we don’t have an initial framework it will be very hard to be present-minded.”

“The CIO role is quickly changing in a time of constant change. With the help of their C-suite counterparts, CIOs accelerate the adoption of digital business models, enable the future of work, and promote corporate expansion. IT fraternity should take advantage of the Big CIO Show to network with CIOs and help them advance their businesses into the future,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon.

Big CIO Show is:

Powered by: Intel Xeon

Supported by: NITI Aayog

Gold Partner: Manage Engine

Silver Partner: Denodo

Exhibitors: NeoSoft, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, Dista and Informatica.

The nominations for the Big CIO Awards are open until the 28th February 2023. Nomination link: bigcioshow.com/awards

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base. Trescon is founded and managed by a group of specialists with more than 10 decades of combined expertise in successfully developing business events, training, and consulting for corporates, governments, associations, and high-net-worth individuals across the world. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.