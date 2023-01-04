India’s own indigenous short video application HITHOT is becoming the choice of the youth

New Delhi (India), January 3: Ever since Tik Tok has been banned in India, new short videos applications have started being invented. In this episode, on August 1, 2020, SingleMind Infotech created an application named HITHOT, this application has become the choice of youth today. HITHOT has more than 7 lakh downloads on Android. Chander Shekhar and Jaspal Singh have jointly created this application. There are many means of entertainment on this platform.You will be famous by making videos through this application, as well as you can earn money through this application.Experience entertainment like never before with HITHOT ! From creating fun videos to discovering new trends and creators, HITHOT has it all!

Whether you’re a passionate creator or a first-timer or someone who loves endless entertainment. we have got you covered! Want to go viral then only you need to follow four steps Watch, create, earn and share this app to your loved ones with referral code to help others to make money from HITHOT when they earn you also earn more. This application is available in IOS & Android through this application you can show your talent globally as HITHOT is your entertainment as well as earning partner.The actor in you – Lip sync to your favourite dialogues, shayaris & songs. the comic in you – LOL with funny videos every day, the dancer in you – Show off your swag moves, the diva in you – Create attractive looks with beauty lenses, the fashion lover in you – Have fun with dress up challenges, WATCH: Explore audio-video across different genres, categories and language of your choice, CREATE: Master the art of video editing, slow-mo, duet and much more, EARN: Earn with virtual gifting, referral program and daily challenges, Company directors Chander Shekhar and Jaspal Singh say that through this application, we want to give our talented artists a source of income apart from the platform.

We started working on indigenous applications after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commendable decision when he banned many foreign applications including Tiktok. Today the application HITHOT made by us is becoming the choice of the people, this is a big achievement for us. Chander Shekhar and Jaspal Singh tell that the company has many projects ahead, soon they will also be told about them, for the time being we and our company has only one aim that apart from entertainment and fame, we also provide employment. Our team operates the application from Jalandhar. You can make lip syncing videos on this application, make videos on Shayari, make dance videos, overall it is that you can create every single video related to entertainment on it.

For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/hit.hot.official/?hl=en

